This villa in the Neukölln district of Buckow was searched in November 2021. Members of the Remmo clan lived here. Image: dpa

EA court in Berlin passed a verdict against clan crime on Thursday. The Neukölln district court ruled on Thursday that the tenants of a villa in the Buckow district have to move out – according to the media, they are members of the Remmo clan, whose relatives are accused of numerous crimes. The court upheld the eviction action brought by the owner, the state of Berlin.

The district court in Neukölln also ordered the defendant to pay a sum of 6,800 euros for unpaid rent. However, contrary to the claim of the plaintiff, the defendant does not have to remove a terrace that was added later and a building that was also attached.

The judgment can still be appealed to the Berlin district court.