11/16/2023 – 17:05

The sending of money from migrants to their families in Latin America and the Caribbean will reach a new record in 2023, reaching US$ 155 billion (R$ 753 billion at current exchange rates), predicted the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) this Thursday- fair (16).

The value represents an increase of 9.5% compared to US$142 billion (R$690 billion) in 2022 and consolidates 15 consecutive years of growth, as concluded in a new IDB report.

There is mainly an increase in remittances to Central American countries (+13.2%), in particular Nicaragua, where growth is exponential (+59%) due to high emigration in recent years.

There is also an increase in Mexico (+9.8%) and in South America as a whole (+7.9%), especially in Argentina (+26.3%), “in response to the strong devaluation of that country’s currency, forcing migrants to send more resources to support their families”, and in Paraguay (+20.3%), reports the IDB.

The report does not include data from Venezuela, although around seven million of the 30 million Venezuelans emigrated due to a crisis that caused an 80% reduction in GDP in 10 years.

The “growth rate [das remessas] it is difficult to measure due to uncertainty about the total value”, highlights the report in a footnote. However, estimates from the consultancy Ecoanalytica place remittances to Venezuela at approximately US$2.5 billion (R$12.1 billion) in 2023.

Brazil is the only South American country where remittances received will decrease in 2023 (-8.7%) if the bank’s forecasts are confirmed.

In the Caribbean, estimated growth is more moderate (+2.6%) and is particularly notable in Haiti (+5.1%), the poorest country in America, immersed in an economic, political and security crisis.

The report does not mention Cuba.

– “A complement” –

In all countries, remittances come mainly from the United States, in some cases at very high rates, such as in Mexico (96%), El Salvador (95.8%), Guatemala (92.9%), Honduras (90, 1%) or Nicaragua (75.3%).

According to the United States Census Bureau, by August 2023, there were 23.1 million Latin American migrants in the country, that is, 2.3% more than at the end of 2022.

Although the number of migrants entering the United States through the border with Mexico has increased, “it is important to keep in mind that migration flows do not have an immediate effect on remittances,” because people need to settle down and find work to be able to send money, remember the report.

And in the United States, asylum seekers cannot work legally until they complete the procedures, a process that can take a long time.

The increase in the average weekly wage in the United States (which reached US$860, or R$4,177 in the first quarter of 2023) and the number of immigrants employed in the country largely explain the growth in remittances expected for this year in the region.

European countries are also attractive, especially Spain, where there were almost 1.86 million migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean in the second quarter of 2023. Data on their salaries is not available, the IDB says, but it is known that most men work in construction and women in services.

The money sent by migrants is mainly used “to supplement the daily consumption of the families that receive them”, explains the report.

The purchasing power of receiving families depends on the exchange rate and inflation.

Remittances benefit millions of families and prevent poverty levels from rising even higher among those with low resources.