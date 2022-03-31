Remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean rose “exceptionally strong” in 2021, due to the economic recovery in the United States, which is the source of most of the flow, but also to the migratory waves across the region.

The conclusion is from a report by the Inter-American Dialogue (a Washington-based analysis center) released this Wednesday, according to which the money sent home by Latin American and Caribbean emigrants exceeded 134.4 billion dollars last year, an increase of 26% compared to 2020.

That number represents more than 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the entire region and more than 20% of that of many smaller countries, according to the study, titled “Family Remittances in 2021: Double-Digit Growth is the New Normal?”.

The authors, Manuel Orozco and Matthew Martin, point to a “wide range of factors” associated with this increase in transfers, which had already grown by 9% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Not only is the larger group sending money from the United States, where the average length of stay for immigrants has increased from 16 to 20 years, but the size of migration across the continent has also grown.

While 75% of remittance flows come from the United States, the report notes a “significant increase” in the intra-regional remittance market, in line with continued migration of Latin Americans and Caribbeans to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

In 2021, there were more transfers and more money sent, the study indicates, highlighting the sending of money to Haiti by Haitians in Chile, which grew by more than 50%.

– Two dynamics –

For Andrew Selee, who directs the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), the region is dealing with two dynamics that overlap and accentuate the phenomenon of remittances.

“On the one hand, there is structural migration, mainly from Central America to the United States, but also from Guatemala to Mexico, from Costa Rica to Nicaragua and from Haiti to the Dominican Republic,” explained Selee during a forum on the report. . “On the other hand, there are a number of crises in Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua, where political conflicts result in severe economic strain and a disruption of public services, as well as politically-related violence and persecution.”

According to Selee, while Central Americans made the northward route, arriving in record numbers at the US-Mexico border, most Venezuelan, Haitian and Nicaraguan migration headed for other Latin American countries.

Remittances make migrants “actors in the development process” of their countries in the long term, and in the short term they help people to get out of dangerous situations, said the director.

The report shows an increase in amounts sent, which it attributed to greater disposable income among some migrants, particularly Central Americans in the United States.

– More digital transfers –

The study also reveals changes in the mechanisms for sending remittances from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The percentage of people sending cash increased from 90% in 2016 to 75% in 2021. Additionally, digital transfers and transactions deposited directly into bank accounts have increased.

“Colombia was one of the countries where remittance deposits into bank accounts increased significantly,” Orozco said during the videoconference.

María Alejandra García Madrigal, strategy manager for Colombians abroad at Bancolombia, highlighted what this means in terms of financial inclusion. According to her, what is sought is for people to have less costs, more security and more control over their money, “not only on a daily basis, but also to save”.

According to the Inter-American Dialogue report, “the expansion in the future will move even more into the universe of electronic or mobile-based payments”.

Mexico was the country in Latin America and the Caribbean that received the most remittances in 2021 (51.5 billion dollars), followed by Guatemala (15.3 billion) and the Dominican Republic (10.4 billion). But the biggest increase in 2021 compared to 2020 was registered in Guatemala (+35%), Honduras (+32%) and Ecuador (31%), according to the study, which cites data from central banks.

