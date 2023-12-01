Never before had a similar amount been seen in sending remittances to Mexico from abroad. From January to October 2023, the country received 5,812 million dollars, an annual increase of 8.4% for the same period in 2022, according to figures published this Friday by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

So far this year, 14.6 million transactions have been made, with an average shipment of $397, an increase of 3% on the amount recorded in October of last year. This is the largest amount of remittances registered by the central bank since 1995, when registration began.

However, the data is not so positive if you look a little closer at the photograph. In a monthly approach, remittances showed a growth of 3.66% according to original series, which is considered negative, explains Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo BASE. “During the last five years, October remittances have grown at an average monthly rate of 5.89%,” she details. “Although remittances showed a monthly deterioration according to seasonally adjusted series, the decline was moderate and does not modify the expectation of growth in remittances for the rest of the year,” comments the specialist.

The least positive impact of October remittances, despite their magnitude, is in purchasing power. Siller’s analysis shows that when cross-referencing the exchange rate between a strengthened Mexican peso and inflation data, the flow of remittances in October 2023 was 5.93% lower than that observed in October 2022, resulting in that there is a consecutive drop in the purchasing power of money sent from abroad. “The purchasing power of remittances will show annual falls until December 2023 to begin showing growth from January 2024,” Siller concludes. Thus, the strength of the peso constitutes the weakness of remittances, since between October 2022 and October 2023, the Mexican peso showed an appreciation of 9.52% and annual inflation was 4.26%.

Money transfers from abroad constitute one of the pillars of the Mexican economy and Latin American countries, which continue an upward trend. According to a report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), shipments are estimated to total 155 billion in 2023, compared to 142 billion received in 2022.

But remittances not only enter the country, but there are also outflows of money by residents of Mexico. According to Banxico, in October 108 million dollars were sent until October 2023, which were derived from 235,000 operations, with an average shipment of 461 dollars. Expenses from remittances showed an annual growth of 10.1%, which originates from the combination of a 24.7% increase in the number of transfers and a reduction of 11.7% in the amount of the average remittance .

The impact of remittances on the Mexican economy is undeniable. Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself has thanked the almost 38 million Mexicans who live in the United States, where most of the money transfers come from, calling them “unsung heroes.” However, the origin of these resources remains under the spotlight.

In August of this year, an investigation by Reuters showed that organized crime uses a network of citizens to send illicitly earned money in the United States through services such as Western Union and MoneyGram. López Obrador has denied this information. “They are liars,” the president of Mexico categorically denied in the face of this investigation.

