With the aim of informing users which are the best companies for send money abroadthe federal authorities have been given the task of analyzing these financial institutions and providing data on costs.

The head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, announced that the ULINK company It is one of the best options for sending money from the United States to Mexicoboth in cash and on account deposit.

In the report of Who’s Who in Sending Moneypointed out that as of July 3, the shipment of 350 dollar cashthe remittance company that paid the most was ulink (5 thousand 985.00 pesos), without charge for commission and with an exchange rate of 17.10 pesos.

The company follows Pagaphone Smart Paybeing the best qualified for delivering 5 thousand 946.60 pesos, charging for a commission of ten dollars and change of 17.49 pesos.

However, some companies like Xoom He paid a smaller amount of 5,764.53 pesos, with a commission of 3.99 dollars for a change of 16.66 pesos.

As well as Ria Money Transfer delivered 5 thousand 776.12 pesos delivered 5 thousand 776.12 pesos, charging its clients seven dollars of commission and applying an exchange rate of 16.84 pesos.

With data presented by the prophecy, point out that May is the month that most remittances are sent. During that month, money remittances from abroad to Mexico were more than 5.6 million dollars, placing them above the previous four years.

What is the best company for sending remittances?

Likewise, Sheffield Padilla thanked the effort of Mexicans who send money to their families, especially on some dates like the one mentioned above, on which Mother’s Day is celebrated.

