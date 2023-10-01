Behind the images of thousands of migrants risking their lives crossing the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama on their route to the United States, there is an overwhelming reality: They are the new star export product of many Latin American countries. In this century, a good part of the income of nations like Venezuela comes thanks to the work of migrants. Of those rivers of people who have left their homes, many times after selling their houses to pay for the trip, with the purpose of getting ahead and, if possible, sending money to their families who were left behind.

Remittance reduces poverty

The migratory flows and the economic impact of this human drama do not stop, since the figures show that they increase every year, at least in the last decade. As for the economy, not everything has been bad: the money that migrants produce has important effects on the economy of their families and their countries. originally. But the balance between the economic benefits and the negative impacts of this labor export is the subject of debate. The analyzes depend on many things, among them, the political and social situation of each country.

What there is is one certainty: The relatives of migrants improve their income and with them the possibility of paying for more goods and services. Jesús Cervantes, director of Economic Statistics and Coordinator of the Latin American and Caribbean Remittances Forum of the Center for Latin American Migration Studies (Cemla), explains that remittances improve income distribution and even the gender gap.

“In principle, there are more receiving households in the lowest sectors and that allows their living standards to rise, and at the same time they stop being poor. In that sense, remittances reduce poverty,” says Cervantes. And he adds: “There are studies, although not very recent, that showed that “In households that received remittances, children were more likely to go to school.”

Josué Gastelbondo Amaya, current Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the Dominican Republic, comments that remittances positively impact local economies: “They boost the economy because when they go to food expenses they are paying for there to be production and markets.” related to the food issue in the country. So, Migrants contribute to the development of the country of origin through remittances and they also contribute to the development of the destination country where they are working with their human capital.”

For Gastelbondo, remittances also contribute to macroeconomic development, provide greater liquidity to countries, which affects many factors such as interest rates and the capacity for foreign investment. Cervantes agrees, although he warns that they are not miraculous.

Economic development is a task of governments, the private sector and workers. “Now, a fundamental component of remittances goes towards living, educational and health expenses. But in the entire range of surveys that we have carried out, when either the migrant or the recipient of the remittance is asked “What do you dedicate this money to, housing and microbusinesses also appear.”

The dark side

However, other experts warn that remittances have their dark side. For Marco Aurelio Peña, master in Economics and Nicaraguan exile, These are an alternative that fills the void left by the failures of the State“because people should be able to get ahead in their own country.”

Explains that monetary remittances They are an intra-family matter in which governments do not intervene. “The family moves forward through spontaneous cooperation, through its own desire to survive, through its spirit of improvement. “It is a microeconomic behavior.”

Peña agrees that remittances stimulate the movement of the consumption wheel. “But that doesn’t tell us anything, there is no documentation that I know of or any conclusive study that this is benefiting savings, investment and production. What economies need to reverse their structural problems are technological changes and the shifts in their production possibilities curves; so we are talking about a complexity, diversification, expansion and modernization of its productive apparatus. Production is growth and growth is a necessary, but not sufficient, means for development.”

The economies of several Central American countries depend largely on remittances: in El Salvador they represent 24.2%, in Guatemala 19.8%, in Honduras 28.4% and in Nicaragua 20.6%.

In 2022the sending of remittances to Latin America had the most significant increase in the last 20 years, reaching 142,325 million dollars. Mexico is the country that receives the most in the region and the second in the world. The economies of several Central American countries depend largely on remittances: in El Salvador they represent 24.2%, in Guatemala 19.8%, in Honduras 28.4% and in Nicaragua 20.6%. Although this type of entry is historic in several of these nations, migratory flows do not stop, because structural problems (poverty, violence, unemployment) remain.

“When we talk about economic development we talk about redistribution of wealth and income in a more equitable way among the majority of the inhabitants of a country, and access to basic goods and services. Let’s also think about public goods. For example, good streets, parks for families to go with their children and other centers that have to do with community development. In addition to this When we talk about economic development we are getting much closer to the quality of life and here it has a lot to do with the so-called economic, social and cultural rights,” says Peña.

Gastelbondo agrees that remittances can still be better used. He explains that it is a constant reality, because even in crises they have tended to rise. “It depends on public policies that create financial instruments that stimulate investment. That is to say, the remittance arrives and is normally invested in what people need, but if they are offered possibilities to use the money, then people will invest it.”

Illustrate your proposal with the Tres por uno program, which is being developed in Mexico. The federal government, in coordination with local governments and migrant associations, finances social works and services. “So for one peso that migrants put in, the Government ends up converting it into three pesos of investment in social and community service works.” But he clarifies: “It is not a model designed for the person’s individual remittance, but rather for the savings of migrant associations that send money for the development of their city of origin.”

Authoritarian contexts

Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have particular conditions that make them net expellers of migrants. These countries are subject to significant sanctions that limit their governments’ commercial activity and reduce their income. Furthermore, they have been characterized by the discretionary management of public resources and human rights violations.

For this reason, Peña maintains that The phenomenon of migration and its impact ends up favoring these authoritarian governments. And in Nicaragua, in 2022, remittance income increased by 50%. In Venezuela, the increase in these transfers in recent years has been an important factor in the precarious “recovery” of its economy. And in Cuba, the Government keeps a large part of these transfers through state companies that control the transactions and give their citizens a digital currency that allows them to buy goods in companies also controlled by the Government or exchange them into Cuban pesos at an unfavorable exchange rate.

“In countries with authoritarian and autocratic political regimes such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, unfortunately, they allow the perpetuation of the political regime itself and that may even be deliberate. That’s why The economic authorities and officials of these types of governments brazenly celebrate the increase in monetary remittances. That is, they celebrate their own incompetence,” adds Peña.

Certainly, migration for these regimes can mean an escape valve from social pressures and demands, boost their economies and also improve their balances of payments a little. But the phenomenon is not positive in that these countries lose human talent, especially some of their most qualified workers who, instead of remaining part of a medium and long-term development strategy, are going to join the workforce. from another country.

As Luis Arturo Bárcenas Ragua, senior economist at Ecoanalítica, mentioned in a 2018 interview with CNN, “remittances can have a critical effect on the labor market. There is a compendium of theoretical works that addresses this issue and highlights that beyond aid, the higher payment by Venezuelan immigrants can even lead to “Many of this unemployed population in Venezuela have no incentive (to work), since they receive a subsidy from their families.”

Remittances are, without a doubt, an exercise in solidarity and resilience of thousands of people who sacrifice almost everything, in the middle of strange and sometimes hostile countries, to provide an income for their families. They are an attempt at micro human development, and that is exactly where the problem lies. Remittances, like many other issues, once again highlight the weaknesses and failures of many Latin American States that fail to guarantee the minimum opportunities for the comprehensive development of their population.

GRISHA VERA

CONNECTS (**)

Member of the Connectas editorial board.

(**) Connectas is a non-profit journalistic initiative that promotes the production, exchange, training and dissemination of information on key issues for the development of the Americas.

