Mexico.- The remittances grow, strengthen the economy, especially those communities that have a large migrant populationbut they are also the reflection of the lack of jobs well paid in Mexico.

The shipment of US dollars that arrives in Mexico converted into pesos means that Mexicans crossed into the United States to work and, even without papers, they can send money to their families.

Sinaloa’s economy does not depend on remittances, there is agribusiness and tourism that is growing, among other activities, but they still occupy a place in the state’s economy.

Sinaloa in place 18

Of the 42 thousand 965 million dollars that Mexico captured in the first nine months of 2022, 900 million were captured in Sinaloa, ranking 18th in the entire country.

According to information provided by Codesin based in Banxico, of what was received in the state, 46.2 percent reached the central region, which meant 415.3 million dollars.

In the central north region, 210 million dollars were collected, which represents 23.3 percent of the state’s collection, while for the southern region, 155.5 million dollars arrived; that is, 17.3 percent of the state total, and 119 million dollars were sent to the northern region, 13.2 percent of the total collection.

For the economist Ulises Suárez Estavillo, professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the UAS, the impact of remittances must be understood in a double sense. There are towns in Sinaloa that have a large migrant population, they subsist on the money they send home, they have become a way to revive the economy. “Although the market is energized, we also have to understand that remittances are a system error, the fact that an economy depends on its remittances is because the local economy fails, because it does not have the capacity to use efficient to its population”, he said.

Remittances are a benefit, but They appear because of a serious problem, which is the lack of jobs in Mexico, continuous.

He commented that although the center of the state has migrants, the agricultural dynamics that have been established between Costa Rica, Eldorado, Culiacán and Guasave allows the situation to be somewhat mitigated, it is the most developed part of the state, but the north and south are two great promoters of migrants.

some alternatives

El Roble is a community that has a large migrant population, especially in Chicago, towns like Barrón have begun to have a large amount of migration, including Villa Unión, but legally by cutting apples or other fruits, to California, Oregon, commented the economist.

“The municipal seat of San Ignacio at some point has expelled many migrants, in the north, especially in the municipality of Ahome, there is a great migrant tradition,” he said.

The solutions are not simple –he indicated- first you would have to work on a logic of birth control, awareness mechanisms so that there is no population explosion and the market is not saturated with work.

Other An alternative is to lower interest rates in order to encourage investment, production and job creation, although it becomes complicated and less desirable. considered, it is to apply a Keynesian policy, that it is the government that generates jobs, but in the long run they become inefficient, the latter is only in the short term, it cannot be extended for a long time.

He indicated that the narrative used by the government to celebrate remittances can be confusing for people, to understand that although a benefit that supports consumption is received, it is not something that has to be celebrated. “Because basically a failed economic system would be being celebrated that does not depend on this system, of many governments behind but in this government it has prevailed.

There is financial control

Remittances are income that strengthen the economy before the various rating agencies at the international level, which provide credibility and certainty for investors in Mexico, because they are currencies, appreciate the exchange rate, in turn encourage the commercial relationship, explained the accountant Claudio Osuna Acosta.

This situation strengthens the Mexican economy, the Bank of Mexico because it has more inflows of dollars and strengthens the exchange rate, said the former president of the College of Public Accountants of the South of Sinaloa.

Sending remittances is a phenomenon that has always existed, people have more purchasing power, to invest, to provide security for the family.

“It brings benefits to both the government, the economy, and the Mexican families that depend on them,” he added.

He explained that In Mexico there is an Anti-Laundering Law in major transfersin case they are suspicious, the financial entity, bank, exchange house or other instance, are entities that are controlled by the National Banking Securities Commission, when they see atypical or abnormal movements in the operations they have to notify the Unit of Financial intelligence.

In the event of detecting any irregularity, the FIU proceeds in accordance with the provisions or the legal framework, takes the necessary measures, restricts them, and penalizes the people who carry it out.

It happened a long time ago

He recalled a case of money laundering that happened a long time ago in a state in the central south of Mexico, where people from the cartels sent exaggerated transfers of dollars left and right, then collected the money, giving a small commission to the supposed beneficiary. At that time, the Attorney General’s Office was quickly notified, the Financial Intelligence Unit did not yet exist, and there were detainees.