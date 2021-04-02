Without a doubt, one of the protagonists of this Saturday’s Cup final between Athletic and Sevilla will be Álex Remiro. The Navarrese goalkeeper of the Real will fight to defend the txuri-urdin goal when a few campaigns ago it seemed that his career was destined to safeguard precisely that of his rival in the final. But a series of discrepancies made Remiro leave Athletic at the end of his contract and end up at La Real.

Despite having been the undisputed owner of the subsidiary in the historic season of promotion and also later in Second, his future was a bit in doubt even considering him a possible heir to Kepa Arrizabalaga, promoted to the first team during that time before being traded to Chelsea.

The presence behind another great goalkeeper, Unai Simón, It made Remiro think that he would not have the same opportunities in San Mamés as elsewhere. And there the Real appeared. He had previously been loaned to Levante and Huesca, a technique that Athletic already carried out with Kepa, in his case with loans to Ponferradina and Valladolid.

In Anoeta, everything that was foreshadowed has been seen of Remiro. He is an excellent goalkeeper with his feet, agile and very involved with his defense. He has had great performances, although, at 25, he has yet to get sober. As planned, Athletic promoted Unai Simón after Kepa’s goodbye and his rise has been meteoric until he became the head of the senior team.

Two years younger than Remiro, some recent punctual mistakes by Unai make him also be under the magnifying glass. In any case, the two could not have a place in Athletic and Remiro packed his bags with good judgment. If he had not, perhaps this Basque final would see it from another place and not as the titular goalkeeper of the Real.