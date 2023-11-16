The Spanish national team call-up has left surprises and expectations, with four emerging players who have earned their place on Luis De la Fuente’s list. These are the four novelties that join La Roja for the next international events:
Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro has earned a place in the squad due to the unexpected injury of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Remiro has been fundamental in Real’s goal, displaying a stellar performance that has not gone unnoticed. With feline reflexes and notable confidence between the three sticks, the goalkeeper has contributed significantly to his team’s defensive solidity this season.
Álex Grimaldo’s versatility and offensive impact with Bayer Leverkusen have been rewarded with his call-up to the national team. The left back has impressed with an eye-catching statistic of 8 goals and 5 assists so far this season, showing that his ability to join the attack is as outstanding as his defensive work. Grimaldo presents himself as a dynamic option that could provide solutions in both areas of the field.
Aleix García has emerged as the most outstanding midfielder for La Liga leaders Girona. His ability to distribute the game, break defensive lines and contribute both in containment and creation has made him an indispensable element for his team. The consistency of his performances has caught the attention of Luis De la Fuente, who sees Aleix García as a valuable option to strengthen Spain’s midfield in upcoming competitions.
Samu Lino’s injury has opened the doors for Roro Riquelme’s young talent at Atlético de Madrid. The midfielder has made the most of the opportunity, earning the trust of Diego Simeone with performances full of talent and football maturity. His ability to unbalance in the center of the field and his vision of the game have earned him a well-deserved place in the squad, establishing himself as an intriguing option for La Roja’s tactical scheme.
