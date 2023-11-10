New blood for the Spanish team. Luis de la Fuente chooses to introduce youth and freshness into his squad for the last two qualifying matches for the Euro Cup against Cyprus and Georgia with up to four new internationals: Álex Remiro, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rodrigo Riquelme and Aleix García. The Rioja coach thus rewards the great form of players who are pillars in the good moment of teams such as Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético or the surprising Girona, unexpected leader of the League after twelve days.

The coach completes his list of new features compared to the October list with the return of Iñigo Martínez and José Gayà, two regulars with Spain who are back once recovered from their respective physical problems. With the ticket for the Euro Cup already in his pocket since the last FIFA window and the objective of achieving first place in the group and thus improving Spain’s position in the face of the draw for the final phase, De la Fuente continues to bet on a very recognizable to the one who contributes small nuances to provide other resources to his team.

Remiro, one of the goalkeepers who was among the usual alternatives, slips into the large call-up of 25 footballers due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s injury in the warm-up of the duel between Real Madrid and Sporting de Braga. De la Fuente seems to have a very clear composition in the position between the sticks, with Unai Simón as the starter and competition from the white goalkeeper, who suffers from an ailment in the adductor longus muscle of his right thigh, and David Raya. Now, this call due to the needs of the script offers the ‘txuri urdin’ the possibility of changing the coach’s position with his work.

In the defense, made up of eight players, the big news lies on the left side, with the expected call-up of Grimaldo, a fundamental player for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and a real dagger on the left side. The 28-year-old Valencian has spent most of his career at Benfica but in the Bundesliga and with the help of the Tolosa coach he has made the definitive leap. Aymeric Laporte falls from behind, who had been a pillar of the national team since his nationalization prior to the multi-venue Euro Cup in the summer of 2021 but has a problem in the sole of his foot, and also Balde, somewhat grayer in the last games of the Barça due to the contagion effect of the bad moment in the Barça team.

Finally, among the attacking players there is also no Yéremy Pino compared to the last FIFA window, a victim of the change in the coach’s conception of his list, since this time he is betting on populating the center of the field to a greater extent and reducing the presence of attackers to only six players.

It is striking that Pedri still does not enter Luis de la Fuente’s list. Although he has already recovered from his injury, he has only played 60 minutes with Barça in two games. Given this lack of competitive rhythm, the coach prefers to be cautious with the Canarian midfielder, whose evolution he follows exhaustively and who is a permanent fixture as long as he is at 100%. He has not called Isco either despite the Malaga native’s notable performance at Betis. And the six midfielders from the last list remain -Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, Merino, Fabián Ruiz and Sancet- and Rodrigo Riquelme and Aleix García are added as resources in the midfield, the first used as a wing back on the left by Simeone and the second the engine of Míchel’s intractable Girona.