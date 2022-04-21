with videoEmotional scenes in the team manager’s car of Ineos-Grenadiers last Sunday. Sports directors Servais Knaven and Roger Hammond saw Dylan van Baarle win Paris-Roubaix and that led to moist eyes.



21 Apr. 2022

Van Baarle led the last twenty kilometers of ‘The Hell of the North’ solo and drove further and further away from his competitors. Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Matej Mahoric, among others, had no answer to the effort of the Dutchman.

Knaven, himself winner of Paris-Roubaix in 2001, visibly enjoyed the performance of his compatriot in the team manager’s car. The former driver of TVM, among others, did not keep it dry while he loudly encouraged Van Baarle, as the images above show.

Servais Knaven (l) and Dylan van Baarle enjoy after the finish. © Cor Vos



Van Baarle hardly realized what had happened, he said afterwards: “Unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it when I entered the velodrome. I looked for others to arrive, but I was all alone. It’s very crazy.”

,,If you can win a classic, then this is the one that people remember the most,” said Knaven. ,,I am still often approached and called every year. This will be forever.”





