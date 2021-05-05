D.he CDU is intensifying its dispute with the Greens as the main opponent in the federal election. The party headquarters in Berlin sent a three-page argumentation aid under the title “Brief analysis of the Alliance 90 / The Greens election program” to the party’s Bundestag members on Tuesday.

“The Greens talk a lot about the future, but as soon as it becomes concrete in their draft program, they only offer left-wing, cost-intensive recipes,” says the paper available to the German Press Agency in Berlin. “It is reminiscent of a toadstool: it looks nice, but it is inedible.”

Don’t be fooled by Baerbock’s “moderate appearance”

The Greens chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck presented the draft for their election manifesto in mid-March. The final decision is to be taken at a federal party conference in mid-June. Baerbock has since been nominated as a candidate for chancellor. In connection with the power struggle decided by CDU boss Armin Laschet with CSU boss Markus Söder for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, the Union’s polling figures had collapsed. In some cases, the Greens were clearly ahead of the CDU / CSU for the first time.

The Adenauerhaus paper states that the “moderate demeanor” of Baerbock and the Greens should not obscure the matter: “Your draft program would be costly, leave important questions unanswered and have fatal consequences for Germany.”

Under the heading “The fly agaric phenomenon” eleven points are listed that are worthy of criticism from the CDU’s point of view. So it says under the point “tax increases”, the Greens demanded higher top tax rates, the abolition of the settlement of investment income as well as the introduction of a wealth tax. “In doing so, you are endangering the economic upturn after the crisis.”