The physicist Viola Priesemann is one of the scientific reminders of the corona pandemic. But she, too, is optimistic due to the current situation.

Göttingen – Viola Priesemann is certainly one of the German scientists who, due to the corona pandemic, were able to demonstrate significantly increased awareness levels almost overnight. Due mainly to her regular appearances in German talk shows. Unlike Drosten, Ciesek or Brinkmann, Priesemann’s specialty is not virology. The 39-year-old works as a physicist at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen and deals with the basic mechanisms of the corona pandemic. Among other things, Priesemann creates models that are intended to predict the further spread of the coronavirus as precisely as possible.

Coronavirus: “Warning woman” Priesemann is optimistic and expects a “good summer”

Because of her work as a modeler, the 39-year-old soon received the public reputation of the “warning woman”, whose prognoses often seem to be based on a worst-case scenario. All the more surprising the notes seem to be that Priesemann in an interview with the mirror strikes. “I assume that the number of cases will continue to fall and that we will have a good summer, we can also have a good autumn,” the physicist assesses the current situation.

Viola Priesemann: Progress in vaccination as a driver for falling case numbers

However, the 39-year-old does not want to assume a change of heart. “The current decline in the number of infections came as no surprise to me,” says Priesemann, referring, among other things, to the ongoing vaccination campaign. This would already provide 20 percent more immunity in the population alone. A development that has an immediate impact on the R-value and thus ensures falling numbers of cases.

The physicist justifies the fact that other models created by Priesemann have forecast a further increase in the number of cases, primarily with the systematic nature of her work and incorrect interpretations. “The model that some media picked up is only one in 20,” said the 39-year-old. “We are currently investigating together with colleagues whether these 20 simple models can make a better prediction together than one alone.”

Corona pandemic: Priesemann warns of “stalemate” – “We have to be careful”

Similar to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Priesemann warns against relying too much on the currently declining case numbers and drawing the wrong conclusions. The physicist identifies a “stalemate” in the current situation: “If we say the numbers will go down, there will be more easing. And these easing then slow the decline. So we have to be careful not to loosen up the gain in immunity. “

Priesemann sees another possible problem in the effects that falling infection numbers could have on the population’s willingness to vaccinate: “The lower the number of cases, the lower the willingness to vaccinate could be in the future because people assess the risk of infection as low,” explains the 39 -Year-olds. The non-vaccinated part of the population could then become the new driver of the pandemic and put the country’s intensive care units to a new stress test.

Viola Priesemann: Worry despite optimism – “certain risk” remains

“So far, around ten percent of the population is likely to have been infected with the corona virus. That alone was enough to push hospitals to their limits for weeks, ”recalls Priesemann. In current surveys, the proportion of adults who want to be vaccinated as quickly as possible is estimated at 50 to 70 percent. Accordingly, a proportion of 30 to 50 percent of adults could remain, which could cause a renewed increase in the number of infections.

“From a scientific point of view, there remains a certain risk. That’s why I have to pour water into the wine every now and then, ”says Priesemann, explaining the limitations of her positive assessment. (fd)