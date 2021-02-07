In Wuhan, Li Wenliang was the first to warn of the new coronavirus. The doctor was forbidden to do so and he died. Now the dead serve the honor of the CP.

BEIJING taz | Anyone visiting the central hospital in Wuhan these days will experience a city in complete normalcy: security officers check the “health codes” on the visitors’ smartphones at the entrance of the hospital, opposite corner bars offer hot noodles with sesame paste. Nothing reminds us that exactly a year ago Li Wenliang succumbed to his corona disease. However, countless Internet users remember the former ophthalmologist on his Weibo account, a kind of Chinese Twitter. “History and the people will never forget you!” Writes a user. Another says: “You live forever in the hearts of the Chinese.”

The 33-year-old achieved international fame as a “whistleblower doctor”. The attribution of courageous citizens would be more appropriate. Ultimately, Li had only wanted to warn his fellow students from his university days: In a private Wechat group, he wrote that patients with Sars-like symptoms were increasing in his hospital and advised caution. Weeks before the authorities admitted the existence of the new lung pathogen, it seemed to doctors in the city that the seriousness of the situation was already clear.

However, when Li Wenliang’s warning was spread by an unknown person, the security apparatus invited him to speak and forced him to sign a so-called silence agreement. In addition, Li was investigated like an ordinary criminal. Penalty: “Spreading rumors.

To make him a freedom fighter, because of whose actions the corona pandemic could have been prevented worldwide, does not go far enough. Because anyone who speaks to citizens in Wuhan soon learns that not a few Chinese knew about the lung pathogen long before the censors released the information for the state-controlled media. Few trusted the official narrative in those days.

Failed cover-up

It is likely that the authorities initially wanted to wall after the emergence of the corona virus and hoped to be able to sweep the problem under the carpet – for fear of negative effects on their own party careers.

However, Li became infected while treating corona patients and succumbed to the virus on February 7th. After his death, all the frustration in the social media discharged – even more so since many comments were initially deleted by the censorship. Thousands of users called for freedom of the press under a hashtag, while others spoke of the system’s mendacity.

However, the outcry was not sustainable. Long-time China watchers knew that the anger would gradually subside. There was an unexpected twist: Instead of further censoring reports on Li, he was incorporated into official propaganda. The government awarded him medals and declared him a “hero of the nation” – always emphasizing that he was a member of the Communist Party. With this spin she could use Li Wenliang for her own purposes.

Hero history leaves no room for criticism

The government is by no means interested in a sincere explanation: officially, state and party leader Xi Jinping is styling China’s fight against Covid into a pure heroic story that leaves no room for criticism and self-reflection. Anyone who sows doubts about it will feel the harshness of state power.

The 37-year-old video blogger Zhang Zhan, who documented the chaotic reality of Wuhan with the camera of her smartphone at the beginning of last year, was recently sentenced to four years in prison. Two other citizen journalists are still under house arrest. And there is still no trace of Fang Bin, whose secret recordings of piled up corpses in front of a hospital in Wuhan were broadcast by television stations worldwide.

And at an official exhibition in Wuhan about the Covid pandemic, it is said that the fight against it was initiated “at the earliest possible point in time”. The fact that Li Wenliang was silenced is not mentioned at all. His second son was born in June 2020, four months after his death.