Alternative for Germany (AFD) He enjoys his greatest popularity for a yearwith a two -point rise in the last month and a half to 22% in intention to vote the legislative elections of February 23. The Eortrashore party would be placed as well as second force behind the Democristian block of Friedrich Merz (it is 30%).

On January 11, in a federal congress held Riesa, Alice Weidel was officially nominated as an alternative candidate for Germany to the Foreign Ministry. The next day, the game unanimously approved its program electoral. In its 177 pages Promises stand out such as border closure and “remembered”, as well as the exit of the euro or the reintroduction of the mandatory military service.

In the preamble of the document, AFD flees from the stepped words of previous proposals (See the 2016 program). Now, At the entrance everything sounds conciliatory and very generic: “In a time of global challenges, we want to preserve the fundamental values ​​of our economic system and develop them even more, that we can guarantee a free and prosperous society in which in which citizens can lead their lives independently and self -determinated.”

Immigration and “Remigration”

The AFD program includes the term “remigning”, coined by the radical right to refer to the mass expulsion of migrants and people with foreign roots, although the party He argues that he refers only to the legal expulsion of migrants in an irregular situation (something similar to what Trump is already doing in the United States). Until now Weidel had avoided the use of the word “remembered”, but that January 12 he used it publicly.

Deportations and asylum

Along the same lines, AFD promises the closure of borders to migrants and asylum seekers, A “large -scale deportation offensive” of people in an irregular situation, the exit of the European asylum system and the acquisition of German nationality only for children of German parents and extraordinary cases.

In addition, it contains the Prohibition of the construction of minetes and to use the Islamic veil in public buildings. They raise a legal reform to be able to apply the criminal law of adults to young people of legal age and, at the same time, reduce the minimum age of criminal responsibility at age 12.





The German family

Another issue that shows the contradictions of the candidate is the family model that defends alternative for Germany. The program, as delegates approved to Congress, indicates that the family composed of “Father, mother and children” is the basic cell of society. Weidel is the mother of two children with his wife.

Get out of the euro

AFD insists on leaving the euro and rejects a banking union. However, does not explicitly demand the departure of the Europe. Far from transforming the EU into a “federal state” or building some “United States”, the party proposes to transform or replace it with a “European nations alliance” with a common market, which they call “renewed European economic community” .

The idea is that this Europe supposes an alternative to NATO for the defense of the continent. They just advocate A Brexit to the German (Referendum included) If your proposals are not considered in Brussels.

Russia and Ukraine

Alternative for Germany has been carrying Europe’s participation in the war in Ukraine. Those responsible defend that the conflict “depends completely on the United States.” Thus, the program promises to lift the sanctions to Russia and import Russian gas again.





However, the delegates of the AFD Congress in Riesa rejected a motion to include a condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The party has been pointed out by alleged direct links with the Kremlin. His previous leader, Max Krah, was accused of receiving payments from Moscow.

Conscription

The program also carries the reintroduction of compulsory military service. This proposal was included against the wishes of the Tino Chrupalla party collidedetermined what alternative for Germany is a “Peace Party.”

Referendums as in Switzerland

The AFD takes Switzerland as a model and raises Establish continuous referendum. The idea that hides is, in reality, a decrease in the power of the legislative. Any law approved by Parliament would be subjected to popular consultation if 50,000 signatures meet or requested from eight cantons.





Open lists

The formation proposes that the federal president (a rather symbolic character and with few powers in Germany) be chosen directly by citizens. AFD says that this would guarantee “a more transparent and independent process of political parties.” For the elections they propose the “Free choice of lists” For regional and federal elections, one by way of open lists.