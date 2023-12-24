Remi: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Sunday 24 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, Remi will be broadcast, a 2018 film directed by Antoine Blossier, a film adaptation of the novel Senza Famiglia by Hector Malot. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rémi is a ten-year-old orphan who, after living with the sweet Mrs. Barberin, is entrusted to a musician named Vitalis. The artist performs around France and takes the child with him, along with a little monkey, Joli-Coeur, and a trusty dog, Capi. Vitalis makes a pact with Rémi that if he sang in public he would teach him to read and write. Rémi took advantage of this to write letters to his mother and once he had the necessary money he would send them to his mother. During her tenth birthday, Rémi meets Lisa, a thirteen-year-old suffering from a benign mass on her ovaries which forces her to use a wheelchair while waiting for surgery to extract her ovaries. Vitalis is arrested and in prison he falls ill with tuberculosis. One evening the two are attacked by wolves. Rémi, Vitali and Capi are saved while Joli-Coeur dies of pneumonia. Vitalis ultimately saves Rémi's life from the cold but ends up dying of hypothermia. Rémi will find his mother and start a new life with Lisa, who survived the surgery.

Remi: the cast

We've seen Remi's plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Maleaume Paquin: Rémi

Daniel Auteuil: Vitalis

Jonathan Zaccaï: Jérome Barberin

Ludivine Sagnier: Madame Barberin

Albane Masson: Lise

Jacques Perrin: Rémi senior

Virginie Ledoyen: Madame Harper

Simon Armstrong: Mr. Driscoll

Nicola Duffett: Mrs. Driscoll

Jérôme Cachon: Brigadier Ernest

Nicholas RoweJames Milligan

Zoe BoyleMary Milligan

Vincent Jouan: judge

Cédric Weber: hotelier

Xavier Lafitte: doctor

Streaming and TV

Where to see Remi live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Sunday 24 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.