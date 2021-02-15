More than six years after the tragedy, the family of Rémi Fraisse continues to demand justice. This Tuesday, the Court of Cassation must examine a new appeal filed by the relatives of the environmental activist, killed by an offensive grenade, on October 26, 2014, during a demonstration against the Sivens dam (Tarn). In January 2020, the Toulouse Court of Appeal confirmed the dismissal of the gendarmes. “In this case, not only the maintenance of order was faulty, but the way in which the judicial institution handled this case was too”, accuses Me Arié Alimi, one of the family’s lawyers. This appeal challenges the proceedings on the merits, in particular “On the rules for using the OF F1 grenade and verification of the chain of command ”, specifies Me Patrice Spinosi. The court’s decision should be reserved. “But our hopes are slim, confesses Me Alimi. We will probably have to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights. “ A. F.