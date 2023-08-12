Rémi Bonet broke the world record for a vertical ascent in a training session that got out of hand. Fully, the straightest line offered by a vertical kilometer (there are 917 meters of positive elevation gain in 2.01 kilometers), is a quality session in his garden. “I was feeling really good, so I decided to go all out.” That August 25, 2022 he knew the record of Kilian Jornet (29:32), the icon he has never won. That was his gasoline when he squeezed the poles with his heart racing to go down for almost a minute (28:37). A year later, he threatens to go below 28 minutes. At the best moment of his career, he is ready to take over from the Spaniard, but that appointment with fate eludes him. That is why he admits that winning Sierre-Zinal, the dream of any Swiss, would not be the same without the Spaniard in front.

At 28 years old, Bonet explains his condition as a climber in part by the technique that ski mountaineering gives him. He smiles at the comparison with the red dotted jersey of the Tour de France because his growth as an athlete has consisted of completing that base in search of yellow. “I like to climb, but I think it’s in my genetics, I don’t train more than the rest. This doesn’t work for you among the best, so I’m focused on the flat and the descents. And the truth is that the speed on the flat has made me faster going uphill, I am more efficient”.

The recipe stems from the hedonism of the wildest workouts. “I like to push the limits, I don’t hate any session”. The last hard training before Sierre-Zinal, ten days ago, consisted of a maximum climb, a calm descent and ten flat kilometers under 30 minutes. Kilian’s own menu, with whom he shares sessions. “It is difficult to take his training sessions because he always goes to the extreme; You can keep some, but not all. He is unique, you cannot copy what he does”. Among many aptitudes, his longevity stands out. “I’m impressed that he started racing so young and is still riding high 20 years later.”

Bonet acknowledges that the existence of Kilian, 35, has made him better. “You always tell yourself that you are not training enough. So when you see what he does, we all push the limits more. You see his time and you try to be faster”. Those records have always been a goal, also in skiing. “I’ve always wanted to do the same as him.” When he finished last season as the overall winner of the Golden Trail Series in Madeira, he said he felt stronger than the Spaniard, but he didn’t have the option to show it. A difficult comparison to draw due to the generation gap and the different moments of the season. “Now I think I can hold him longer, but I don’t know if we are at the same level.” He won’t be able to prove it.

Rémi Bonet in the Mont Blanc Marathon. Martina Valmassoi

If Bonet could choose the date and the place to succeed Kilian, it would now be in Sierre-Zinal. “It is the race with the highest level and he has won it nine times; if you beat him there, you’re the best. It’s a shame he’s injured because if he wins it won’t be the same as if he were there. But he was a motivation to train when he was out of shape ”. However, beating him is not an obsession. “For me he is an example, I have a lot of respect for him. He is the biggest, it would be nice to beat him once, but it is not the priority. Even if he never beat him, it’s okay.”

It relativizes less with the great pending challenge: winning Sierre-Zinal, the jewel pending in a list of winners that includes Zegama -he cannot hide a smile when he remembers his arrival at the finish line in 2018, although it cost him an injury the following week-, the Marathon du Mont Blanc and Pikes Peak. “Putting my name out there is my career goal. If I don’t do it this year, I’ll try next year. I made a list of great races a few years ago and it is the last one I have yet to win”. With Kilian out of breath, he looks at his record: 2h25m35s for 31 kilometers with 2,200 of positive elevation gain. “If I have legs, why not?”

By mere inertia, the general of the Goldens will fight again, led until now by Manuel Merillas, who passed him like lightning on the descent of Zegama, a race that he led until Aikzorri. “It’s a lot of fun racing against him; in the technical parts he is better than me and I beat him in the rapids. It’s the fight that never ends.” This is how he has grown trailthrough fights. “Ten years ago you could win Sierre-Zinal with 2h36m and now with this time you do 20″. He values ​​the fact that the route is still the same half a century later and is true to himself, someone who goes all the way, until his body can take it. In a weekend of tributes, that is his legacy. “I want to be remembered as a runner who took risks in search of the maximum, that he was not conservative. I don’t like to wait for others to attack, I prefer to do it myself”.

