The memory of the Foibe and the exodus of the Istrians, Fiumes and Dalmatians in the testimonies of the survivors. Speeches by President Mattarella, Foreign Minister Tajani, the president of the Association of Exiles De Vergottini and Professor Davide Rossi of the University of Trieste.

It will be celebrated tomorrow at 11 am Quirinale The 'Remembrance Day', in memory of the tragedy of the Italians and of all the victims of foibeof the exodus from their lands of the Istrians, Fiumanians And Dalmatiani in the post-war period and the most complex story of Eastern border. Interventions are planned Giuseppe De Vergottini, president of the Federation of Associations of Istrian, Fiume and Dalmatian Exiles; of the professor Davide Rossi, full professor of History and technique of European codifications and constitutions; of the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

During the ceremony, conducted by the actress Viola Graziosi and broadcast live on Raiuno, musical pieces will be performed and testimonies from some exiles will be heard.

The morning will end with the speech of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaprotagonist during his mandates of initiatives to keep alive the memory of the events celebrated in Remembrance Day and to definitively overcome the ancient conflicts and strengthen the friendship between Italy And Sloveniawhich will find an important seal in the joint designation of Nova Gorica And Gorizia as European Capital of Culture 2025.