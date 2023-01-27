Remembrance Day, Meloni: “Remembrance is like a garden. It must be taken care of. Otherwise it will be covered with weeds. And the flowers of the righteous will disappear”

“The Shoah represents the abyss of humanity. An evil that has also deeply touched our nation with the infamy of the racial laws of 1938. It is our duty to ensure that the memory of those events and what happened is not reduced to a mere exercise in style”.

“78 years ago on 27 January, with the demolition of the gates of Auschwitz, the world saw with its own eyes the horror of the Shoah, the deliberate Nazi plan for the persecution and extermination of the Jewish people. Italy today – he writes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the message – pays tribute to the victims, clings to their loved ones, honors the courage of all the righteous who risked or lost their lives to save others, and bows down to the survivors for their tireless witnessing service. The Shoah represents the abyss of humanity. An evil that has also deeply touched our nation with the infamy of the racial laws of 1938″.

“It is our duty to ensure that the memory of those events and what happened is not reduced to a mere exercise in style because, as Ferruccio De Bortoli recently recalled from the columns of the “Corriere della Sera”, “Memory is like a garden. It must be taken care of. Otherwise it will become covered with weeds. And the flowers of the righteous will disappear. Devoured“. This is exactly – concludes Giorgia Meloni – the challenge that all of us – institutions, civil society, educational agencies, information bodies and mass media – face: to cultivate our commitment to memory every day, to increase awareness of it in the younger generations and intensify the effort to combat anti-Semitism in every form in which it manifests itself”.

