The prime minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of “Nazi-fascist evil” on which “oblivion must not fall”, with the extermination of the Jews humanity reached its abyss. Then he claims what the Government has done with, for example, the law establishing the Shoah Museum and the appointment of Pasquale Angelosanto as National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism and points the finger at Hamas «whose ferocious attack on 7 October triggered a new wave of hatred against Israelis and has reinvigorated outbreaks of anti-Semitism which are a plague to be eradicated.” Even the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, lashes out against anti-Semitism and announces the presentation of a bill to combat it. Among the measures, the aim is to create a single data collection center on anti-Semitic acts, to eliminate hate speech from social media and to hold training courses for professors and law enforcement. By setting up a “communications campaign to spread the culture of non-discrimination”.

THE EDITORIAL OF THE EDITOR Mattarella and the awakening of consciences

The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, defines the Shoah as “absolute evil” and supports the need for “a shared memory that repudiates all forms of hatred, racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism so that every day of the year is Remembrance Day”. No one must forget “the horror of Nazi-fascist ferocity” is the appeal of the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana.

And while the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, says that «those who refuse to honor the memory of Auschwitz reject humanity», the founder of the M5S Beppe Grillo launches an alternative proposal: “The Day of Forgetfulness and Forgiveness” should also be established to «interrupt the destructive cycle of violence and sold.” Brussels also celebrates “Remembrance Day” with the President of the Commission Ursula von Der Leyen which explains how it is the EU's duty to “protect and prosper Jewish life in Europe”.

READ ALSO Bruno Segre died in Turin, he was 105 years old: lawyer, journalist, partisan and defender of freedom and democracy

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assures the commitment to “prevent all forms of anti-Semitism”. And the opposition refers to the speech of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who defined the Holocaust as “an absolute horror” while inviting Israel “which has suffered to guarantee the right of another people to have a state”. “I make his words my own” says the M5S leader, Giuseppe Conte, which launches the appeal to “stay united so that hatred never triumphs again”. La Russa speaks of an “important” speech, provoking a polemical reaction from Osvaldo Napoli (Action): «If Mattarella's speech is really important for La Russa, it has the duty to be consequent and condemn fascism in its entirety, without reticence or ambiguous distinctions».

READ ALSO The eternal lesson, by Mattia Feltri

A heartfelt thanks to the Head of State comes, however, from the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia who recalls “the anti-fascist roots of the Republic”. And it also underlines the role of fascism in the Shoah Riccardo Magi of +Europa, who said «Hitler would never have been able to complete the final solution without Mussolini's help». “Memory is not a rhetorical exercise, it is a commitment that the Democratic Party carries out day by day”, assures the Dem secretary Elly Schlein announcing the presentation of a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.