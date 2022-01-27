On November 1, 2005, the UN General Assembly established January 27 as Memorial Day, choosing that date to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army. In addition to this anniversary, the day above all wants to remember the 15 million total victims of the Holocaust, most of which of Jewish religion, estimated at around 6 million men, women and children. An immense tragedy that is added to that of the political opponents of the Third Reich and their allies, who died atrociously in the various extermination camps together with people belonging to other ethnicities, in addition to handicapped people, homosexuals and Jehovah’s Witnesses. A day that therefore wants to be dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in inhuman conditions, so that the horrors of history are not forgotten by current and future generations. 77 years after the end of the Shoah – term indicated by the Jews to indicate the terrible persecution suffered – and precisely on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, to this indelible memory we want to briefly retrace the careers of those Jewish sportsmen who managed to fulfill their dream of becoming F1 drivers. One more way, albeit linked to the world of motorsport, to ensure that similar cruelties never occur again.

STIRLING MOSS

The first driver in the history of Jewish origins to have competed in an F1 world championship was the English Stirling Moss, whose surname was actually another: his grandfather, in fact, was born with the name of Abraham Moses, which was later changed to the definitive Moss. After making his official debut in 1951, his experience in the top flight continued uninterruptedly until 1961, before a serious accident that forced him to retire from competitions. The Brit – who passed away in 2020 – is known to have been the eternal second in the history of F1, to the point of possessing the negative record of four consecutive world vice-champion titles, without ever having managed to enter the roll of honor, even with 16 races won.

PETER REVSON

The American Revson was also Jewish, also a winner of some F1 GPs. Unlike Moss, he – after having participated in several editions of the Indianapolis 500 – won ‘only’ two races in 1973, both at the wheel of the McLaren. With 8 podiums overall and 1 pole position, the following year he moved to Shadow, with which he tragically died during a test scheduled at Kyalami.

FRANÇOIS CEVERT

Even more dramatic, especially on a human level, was the story of Frenchman François Cevert, considered one of the best promises in F1. As with Moss, the Tyrrell pilot was born with the surname Goldenberg, subsequently modified with that of the mother after the deportation of her husband to Poland, to avoid a similar fate for their children. Following his F1 debut in 1970, the Frenchman won his first and only one GP in the USA, last round of the world championship 1971. It was in Watkins Glen, however, that Cevert was the victim of a very serious accident two years later, in which he died.

JODY SCHECKTER

Despite being of South African nationality, Scheckter’s origins are actually Lithuanian, where his father was born before moving to South Africa. The son of a Jewish family, he remained in F1 from 1972 to 1980, winning a total of 10 GPs. However, the high point of his career reached him in 1979, when he graduated World Champion behind the wheel of the Ferrari. His was the last world success of a driver of the Cavallino for another 21 years, before Michael Schumacher made his mark in 2000.

THE DRIVERS OF TODAY

Following the aforementioned champions of the past, even today the F1 panorama can boast the presence on the track of other Jewish drivers. Above all, the current Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, son of the Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence, who also owns the team. Also in this case, Stroll senior has a different surname from that of his father; Leo Strulović. In conclusion, despite never having taken part in an official race, it is not to be forgotten Roy Nissany, first driver in F1 history of Israeli nationality. The latter, during the 2021 season, took part in six free practice sessions with Williams.