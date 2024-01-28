Remembrance Day, Grillo is funny and launches the “pact of oblivion”. A move to grab votes for the European elections?

Yesterday was “remembrance day”, the memory of the Shoah event. There was this celebration all over the world but the usual Beppe Grillo couldn't be missing for whom going against the grain is a lifestyle. And so yesterday, on his blog, provocatively launched the “pact of oblivion”, that is, exactly the opposite of what was being commemorated, proposing the usual bizarre recipe, namely that the very “memory” or rather the “handing down of memories” would be the cause of anti-Semitic violence.

“I don't know how to understand certain things, these atrocious pains that people may have gone through, because if I refer to my father, who was a boy from '99 with the last war, with the First World War , he did 7 years, 6 years, terrible stuff, my grandfather, an engineer officer, was torpedoed three times and on the third time he was in the sea for 5 or 6 days with his companions eaten by sharks, and when I and my brother we asked my father, my grandfather, “tell us a few things, what you suffered, what happened, the sharks, the trenches, what did you do?”, there was no way to move him on any memory, when we asked, the answer was always the same “you can't understand, you can't understand, and from this deduction I understood that certain pains are so enormous, so devastating that they are incommunicable. Today we live in a moment of this reminiscence of hatred, racism, anti-Semitism which is continually fed to the new generations, precisely for this reason, these memories are passed down, of peoples who perhaps slaughtered each other 1000 years ago, 200 300, 500 years ago, and always propose these things to the new generations.

We should have the courage to interrupt this destructive cycle, we should have the courage to forget, in order to forgive. Now, forgive It's not impossible, the hardest thing is forgetto be able to forget all these things that have happened and pass on to the new generations of other values, of other concepts, then I propose that perhaps there is a day, a day of the year, the day of forgetfulness and forgiveness”.

He therefore asks Jiminy Cricket to forgive and not to remember. Even the word “forgiveness” is strange for an iconoclast perpetually pissed off at the world and humanity like him, let alone when he asks to forget humanity's greatest genocide. Grillo has now had his day, his blog smells of mold and no one wants his ideological minestrone anymore. A blog on which he discusses everything in a superficial and confused way: robots, space rockets, Artificial Intelligence, genocides, fake renewable energies, French fries, vegetable jam, quarks, black holes. A penny populism at a cent a kilo.

Now he smells Europeans and tries yet another somersault and that is to return to pro-Russian and pro-Palestinian populism, that of Di Battista so to speak. The Five Stars are now a sort of political Zelig who changes shape every day to adapt to what he can profit from at that moment to obtain consensus, it doesn't matter if it is the exact opposite of what he said the previous day. An increasingly difficult trick, however, because it is true that many Italians are fools but also many have opened their eyes.

