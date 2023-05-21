Remembrance Day | Almost 50 unidentified dead heroes found in Russia were blessed in Lappeenranta

Remembrance Day has been celebrated since the 1940s.

from Russia The national hero’s funeral of the 48 unidentified Finnish soldiers who were found was organized on Sunday in Lappeenranta.

During Memorial Day, in addition to the blessing of the deceased and burials, memorial services and the laying of wreaths were organized at the Lappeenranta hero’s cemetery.

After 1992, around 1,600 heroes who were left on the field have been found. More than 400 of them have been identified and buried in their homelands.

There have been 850 burials of unrecognizable heroes who have been found in Lappeenranta so far. The last time the hero’s funeral of Finnish soldiers found in Russia was organized in Lappeenranta in the fall of 2021.

President Sauli Niinistö laid a wreath for the hero’s cross at the Hietaniemi cemetery in Helsinki on Sunday. At the Hietaniemi cemetery, wreaths were also laid by the Government, the Defense Forces and the Border Guard, the Association of Survivors of the Fallen, veteran and national defense organizations, and the City of Helsinki, says office of the president.

The Day of Remembrance of the Fallen is celebrated in memory of those who fell in wars that affected Finns or in combat-related tasks, those who were executed and those who died in prison camps.

Remembrance Day was organized for the first time in 1940. Originally, the name of the day was Unity and Heroes’ Remembrance Day, but the current name was adopted in 1947. The day is an established flag day.

President Sauli Niinistö laid a wreath on the hero’s cross on Remembrance Day at the Hietaniemi Heroes’ Cemetery in Helsinki on May 21, 2023. Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen in the background.

Finn the search team for the war dead will not go to Russia this summer for security reasons, the chairman said Pertti Suominen From the association for cherishing the memory of the war dead to STT. At the same time, he reminds that until now the cooperation in repatriating the dead of the Finnish Army and the Red Army who remained in the field has gone well.

“We now decided to prioritize the safety of the searchers. That there would be no problems if and when we went to the Russian side. That has its own risks at the moment. Basically the plans we should [etsintämatkasta] to send to Russia, it would probably be processed there,” Suominen said.

Suominen estimates that up to 10,000 fallen Finnish soldiers are still not found on the ground in Russia.