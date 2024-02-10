Genoa – This morning, at monumental cemetery of Staglienoin Genoa, was laid a wreath in front of the monument in memory of the Julian Dalmatian people, after a ceremony in memory of the martyrs of the Foibe which took place inside the secular temple. Present, in addition to the municipal councilor Matteo Campora, was also the president of the Genoese association Anvgd (National Association of Venezia Giulia and Dalmatia) Fabio Nardi.

“We are here today – said Campora – to remember one of the most forgotten pages of post-war history, the exodus and massacre of thousands of Italians thrown into the sinkholes. Even today, Remembrance Day is the subject of debate, but over eighty years after the end of the war it is time to say enough to ideologies and divisions and to remember that barbarism and tragedies have no political color, but only victims. Our duty is to preserve and honor their memorycreate antidotes that ensure history does not repeat itself.”