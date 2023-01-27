Remembrance Day: an excerpt from the novel “The contagion of love. Etty Hillesum and Julius Spier”, lest we forget

A book for Remembrance Day, not to forget. The novel is only partially inspired by what actually happened in the life of Etty Hillesum. The pages that in the text allude to her writings, the diary, the letters, the notebook, are inspired by the works of the protagonist.

“Among the few certain facts is that Etty and her family members were interned in field of transit of Westerbork.

That morning they had woken up, had breakfast and Rebecca between one chore and another hadn’t managed not to argue with Levi. They had fought to make peace, in their own way, as always.

– Levi, could you avoid the crumbs? Could you at least pick them up after slicing the bread?

You can’t help but scold me. Levi don’t do this and don’t do that. Careful here and careful there.

Rebecca was furious listening to him:

– Then you’re doing it on purpose! You enjoy making me angry, admit you like it that way.

At that point he, as usual, had decided not to add fuel to the fire. Listening to them, Etty had the sensation of retracing the paths of their quarrels, even without wanting to. Instead, she had turned her first thoughts of the day to God and to Julius.

She knelt down and prayed for him who was gone, for Han and for all of his family.

Mischa had spent a good hour at the piano, practicing every day. He didn’t like solfeggio but he didn’t give it up because he knew it was the only way to slide his fingers on the piano.

Jaap was struggling to memorize a poem by Rilke that had moved him. Etty had lent him a book by hers and he had gladly taken it. But then, during that seemingly ordinary morning, the Hillesum family heard the sound of the siren and fell into terror.

The sky was gray. Etty and his had never seen anything like it, a hint of color had never been able to make them shiver. But this time things were going unexpectedly. It was their last moment of freedom, everything they looked at from the dining room window, the magnolia, the swallows’ nest, the roofs of the houses, everything around there would be free for the rest of the day, except for them.

– Dad, this madness is about to end!

Levi stroked her hair and hugged her as never before.

We will be close whatever happens, my daughter.

Then he caught his mother’s eye. Rebecca’s tears moved Etty, stung her eyes, her hands, her thoughts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

