Remembrance Day 2024, a conference on the Charters of Fundamental Rights

L'University of Milan-Bicoccaon the occasion of Remembrance Day 2024organizes the conference “Memory: an antidote to hatred and discrimination? The seasons of the Charters of Fundamental Rights. Between differences, negotiations and shared values”, aimed at the academic community, citizens, male and female students of secondary schools second degree.

Senator Ilaria Cucchi was also present

The appointment is for Friday 26 January, 9.30 am, at the “Guido Martinotti” Auditorium of the university (Building U12, via Vizzola 5, Milan). After greetings from the rector of the University of Milan-Bicocca, Giovanna Iannantuoni, two sessions of speeches will follow. The first, during which the senator and Vice President of the Senate Justice Commission will speak, Ilaria Cucchi, will be aimed at exploring the “Charters of rights and civil society: between principles and concrete application”. The second session (11.15 am) is entitled “For an alternative justice of mediation and proximity: educating and negotiating for the resolution of conflicts”.

At this link you can consult the complete program of the event.

An opportunity to reflect on fundamental rights

Remembrance Day thus offers a precious opportunity for reflect on the legacy of the Constitutional Charters and the Charters of Fundamental Rights born after the Second World War on a European and international level, exploring alternative ways of negotiation and mediation for conflict resolution.

