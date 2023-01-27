Remembrance Day 2023: phrases and quotes not to forget the Shoah
MEMORY DAY 2023 PHRASES – Today, 27 January 2023, is Remembrance Day, an anniversary that was created to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust all over the world, i.e. the extermination of categories considered “undesirable”, such as Jews, homosexuals, the handicapped and Roma, by of the Nazis during World War II. It is celebrated on January 27 of each year because on that day in 1945 the troops of the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp.
In 2005 the United Nations General Assembly celebrated the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps and the end of the Holocaust in a special session held in January. Subsequently, in that same year, it was decided to dedicate a day to the memory of the victims. To remember what the Holocaust was and celebrate Remembrance Day 2023 we have collected some phrases and quotes. Here they are:
- “If understanding is impossible, knowing is necessary, because what happened can come back, consciences can once again be seduced and obscured: even ours”. (First Levi)
- “There is in men an urge to destruction, to slaughter, to murder, to fury, and until all mankind without exception has undergone a great metamorphosis, war will rage: all that has been rebuilt or cultivated will be destroyed and ruined again; and you will have to start all over again”. (Anne Frank)
- “Indifference is more guilty than violence itself. It is the moral apathy of those who look the other way: it also happens today towards racism and other horrors in the world. Memory is just like a vaccine against indifference”. (José Saramago)
- “When eyewitnesses are gone, we will have to rely on all those citizens who want to take on the responsibility of remembering”. (Liliana Segre)
- “Auschwitz is outside of us, but it is around us, it is in the air. The plague has died down, but the infection is spreading: it would be foolish to deny it”. (First Levi)
- “What I really think now is that evil is never “radical”, but only extreme, and that it has neither depth nor a demonic dimension. It can invade and devastate the whole world, because it spreads over its surface like a mushroom. It “challenges”, as I said, thought, because thought seeks to reach the depths, to go to the roots, and the moment it seeks evil, it is frustrated because it finds nothing. This is its “banality”. Only the good is profound and can be radical”. (Hannah Arendt)
- “Auschwitz – which symbolizes and sums up all the horror and lucid madness of racist totalitarianism – embodies the terms of a tragic paradox. It is, in fact, the most inhuman construction ever conceived by man. Men against humanity”. (Sergio Mattarella)
- “The voids of oblivion do not exist. No human thing can be completely erased and there are too many people in the world for certain facts not to become known: someone will always be alive to tell. And therefore nothing can ever be “practically useless,” at least not in the long run. (Hannah Arendt)
- “The truth is all the more difficult to hear the longer it has been kept silent”. (Anne Frank)
- “The most profound statement ever made about Auschwitz was not a statement at all, but a response. The question: “Tell me, where was God, in Auschwitz?”. The answer: “And the man, where was he?” ”. (William Clark Styron)
- “Memory is necessary, we must remember because things that are forgotten can come back: it is the testament that Primo Levi left us”. (Mario Rigoni Stern)
- “Auschwitz is everyone’s heritage. Nobody forgets it, nobody disputes it. Auschwitz remains a place of meditation and warning for future generations”. (Martha Ascoli)
- “The Holocaust was not just a hiccup of fascism. It has its prodromes in the racial laws of ’38, which in turn have their roots in the march on Rome of ’22. This is where the tragedy begins. A consensus largely based on coercion”. (Andrea Riccardi)
