Remembrance Day 2023: phrases and quotes not to forget the Shoah

MEMORY DAY 2023 PHRASES – Today, 27 January 2023, is Remembrance Day, an anniversary that was created to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust all over the world, i.e. the extermination of categories considered “undesirable”, such as Jews, homosexuals, the handicapped and Roma, by of the Nazis during World War II. It is celebrated on January 27 of each year because on that day in 1945 the troops of the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp.

In 2005 the United Nations General Assembly celebrated the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps and the end of the Holocaust in a special session held in January. Subsequently, in that same year, it was decided to dedicate a day to the memory of the victims. To remember what the Holocaust was and celebrate Remembrance Day 2023 we have collected some phrases and quotes. Here they are: