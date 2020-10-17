Highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign for women’s empowerment in Balrampur

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign for women’s empowerment in Balrampur. On this occasion, CM Yogi said that this campaign will be a true tribute to the barbarism that occurred with the daughter of Balrampur. Launching of this campaign based on women safety, young girls described the technique of self-defense.

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the mission power at Reserve Police Line in Balrampur. On this occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said, ‘I have started the Mission Shakti Abhiyan while paying tribute to the victim of the very unfortunate incident. Mission Shakti aims to guarantee security and respect for every woman in the state. ‘

Gang rape-murder took place with Dalit girl in Balrampur

Explain that the incident of barbaric gang rape with a Dalit student had come to light in Balrampur. The victim died on the way to the hospital. Police arrested 4 people in the case and sent them to jail.



A picture of the movements will be made at the intersections

CM Yogi Adityanath said that under Mission Shakti, the loners and the people of the state will be identified and patrolled. Along with this, photographs of accused of crimes against women will be put on the intersections.

Every police station will have a female helpdesk

CM Yogi said, ‘1535 police station will have a separate room for women complainants which will be made a women’s helpdesk. Female police constables will be present. Complaints will be processed promptly.

20% daughters in police recruitment

Yogi said, “The culprits of crimes against women will be prosecuted in fast track courts and will be punished soon.” No concession will be taken against criminals. CM Yogi announced that now 20 percent of the recruitment in police recruitment will be of daughters.

What is mission power?

Explain that a special 180-day campaign will be launched for the safety of women and girls in all the districts of Mandal, including Lucknow. Under this, people will also be made aware of women’s safety and respect. Mandalayukt Ranjan Kumar told during the meeting on Friday about the Shakti Mission that a 180-day special campaign mission Shakti will be conducted for the safety, honor and independence of women and girls.

The first phase will run from October 17 to 25 and will conclude in April. During this period, a week-long special program will also be organized every month. In this, role models will be selected by forming a committee of social organizations, women’s organizations, media and conscious social workers. 100 role models will be selected from each district.