Now that the 2022 Major League season is near, we remember one of the great pitchers such as the great Nolan Ryan. The year 1993 would be the 27th season and the last in the career of this Major League immortal. Injuries had limited his performance that season to just 12 starts before that day, but he hoped to complete three more starts to cap his glorious career.

He came from losing five days ago against the Angels and accumulated 5,714 strikeouts in his career after fanning catcher Greg Myers. Ryan jumped onto the mound at Seattle’s Kingdome to face the Mariners to applause and photos from home fans, who were paying their respects for him one last time at that park. The first batter was Omar Vizquel, who singled and stole the base, then walked Rich Amaral, Ken Griffey Jr. and Jay Buhner three in a row. He then faced left fielder Dan Howitt, who on a one-ball, two-strike count homered to left field with the bases loaded.

The next batter was Dave Magadan, and after two consecutive balls he threw a 98-mile fastball down the middle of the plate, called a strike. At that moment he heard a “pop” in his right elbow and felt a burning sensation. He again he presented the ball and threw towards the plate: ball. At that moment “El Expreso” came down from the mound, called the team’s trainer and asked to be removed from the game. It was only the third time in his 807 appearances that he didn’t retire a single opposing batter.