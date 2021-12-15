The most repeated final in the history of soccer in Mexico will see its fifth edition this weekend and will put the two teams from the State of Nuevo León face to face. Tigres and Rayadas are ready to give us a show, and it is a good time to remember those finals in which they gave us emotion and history.
It was the first final of both teams. Due to the position in the table, it had to be closed at the Gang’s house, at BBVA. In both stadiums the record for assistances to women’s matches in the world had been broken, and the setting could not be more perfect. It was so contested that in the round trip it was tied 2-2. When it was thought that one team already had the title in hand, the other came to snatch it away. And so it was that, via penalties, and with her eyes on the protagonists, Liliana Mercado scored to lift a trophy as captain of the Amazons for the first time. And it would not be the last. Not in this scenario either.
Sooner than we imagined, we were going to see the second edition of a classic in final stages. It was closing again in the enclosure of the Rayadas. In the University they had tied one to one, but the cats arrived at BBVA to give two bells and get above the scoreboard. Alicia Cervantes, then player of the blue and white team, put the only one on her team. Those of San Nicolás did it again. His second title, against Monterrey, in the same stadium. They took another step above their eternal rivals. A hard blow.
It was unbelievable. In the next tournament everything was repeated. But those of the Gang were not going to allow another title to be raised at home and that they were not the one to do it. Especially after breaking all records in the regular season, including points (48). Again we saw a draw at Volcán, but at BBVA, Diana Evangelista scored the only goal in the second leg. Tigres insisted over and over again, but could not find a door. Rebeca Bernal lifted the title against a praying team for being able to lift her trophy on her court and with her people.
The fourth edition came at a time of Pandemic. The stadiums did not have their people cheering, but the teams were going to do their best to bring joy to their fans. It was the first time that he had closed at the University, and Rayadas wanted to do the mischief to be able to lift a title at home feline. As in all previous finals, the matches were incredibly even. The Amazons had won by the minimum in the opposite field, and when it seemed that the second leg was going to be 0-0, those of the Gang scored in the last gasp. Penalties were coming as in that first final. And again, the Amazons took the victory, after Ofelia Solís became the heroine and stopped the penalty that defined everything. Again the Amazons took a step forward.
What was your favorite ending? And who will win the fifth edition? We read you!
#Remembering #editions #Womens #Regia #Final
Leave a Reply