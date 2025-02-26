They did not reach the star status, nor are especially memorable films in their curriculum, but the premature death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg at 39 years This Tuesday, February 26, and taking into account that he intervened in numerous episodes of the popular series Buffy, hunting vampires and Gossip Girlit is worth a last tribute.

Born on October 11, 1985 in New York, His career before the cameras began with only 3 years old, making television ads until 6 where he obtained his first role, even without accrediting, for the television series Law and order. His first film and also as the protagonist was in Harriet the spy With ten years.

In total, between series, movies or putting voice to animation characters, for example in the series Chicken robot either Human Kind of, participated in more than sixty productionsmostly as secondary. However, these were some of its main moments of glory.

‘Inspector Gadget’ (1999)

The real image adaptation of the famous 80s animation series had Matthew Broderick as the protagonist, but having the hook of the ‘War Games’ or ‘Everything in one day’ was not enough to attract the public to the cinemas. In it, Michelle played the niece of the Cyborg protagonist and, despite her young age, became a most insightful collaborator.

‘Buffy, HuntVampiros’ (2000 – 2003)





The authors of the series that began to succeed in the 90s decided that, in the fifth season, it was time to add another relevant character and this was that of the little sister of the protagonist character of Sarah Michelle Gellar. With 15 years, Michelle jumped to television fame. However, the darkest side about the filming of the series came to light in early 2021, when the creator of the series, Joss Whedon, was accused of ill -treatment. Michelle himself joined the complaints ensuring that he had “inappropriate behavior with teenagers” and that he was not allowed to be alone again with her in a room.







Pointing to the fashion of picaronas youth comedies, spurred by the blockbusters of ‘American Pie’, intervened in this story of a group of US high school students traveling to Europe. It is not that it is one of those precisely appreciable films, but it contains a lot of comic scenes and gags, and more than one capable of getting at least one laugh.

‘Dreaming, dreaming … I triumphed skating’ (2005)





A Disney production also aimed at the adolescent public, although with a more sporty background than festive. He tells the firm desire of a girl (Trachtenberg) who, against the wishes of his mother who prefers to enter the university, to devote himself to his great vocation, be a professional skater. Among us the film has acquired one, say, “Special mythical aura” for the title in Spanish he received. And it is that the original in English of ‘Ice Princess’ became here … in that, the incredible ‘dreaming, dreaming … I triumphed skating’.







Following the line of teenage comedies, this was rather a vehicle for the show of its male partner, Zac Efron and Matthew Perry. The two in the same character, as an idol of the institute at age 17 the first, and in his adult version at 35 as failed, a mediocre life and a job to subsist anything according to what he promised as a young man. However, a fantastic turn allowed him again to return to his moments of youth splendor. And in all this matter, Michelle Trachtenberg interpreted a secondary role, that of the 18 -year -old daughter of the protagonist, in her adult version, in an idyllic relationship, detesting her father.

‘A gift for Christmas’ (2015)





A rather memorable Christmas Cariz Televilm in which she played a writer who, as a basis for her article, decided to investigate that she was a partner who as a child made an invisible friend’s gift. The curiosity is that it was directed by Fred Olen Ray, a filmmaker who started with horror and fantastic films of very low budget in the 80s (‘Alien Dead’ or ‘The Indian cemetery’ among them ‘) and has ended up making orders in romantic or Christmas comedies type’ a wedding at Christmas’, ‘The sister of my girlfriend’ or ‘A Royal Christmas Holiday’.

‘Gossip Girl’ (2008 – 2012 and two episodes in 2022 and 2023)





Initially, his character was thought to be the antagonist of the character of Serena (Blake Lively). An old friend of her, addicted to drugs, cruel and manipulative, although in her last episodes the character of redeemed even congratulating himself with Serena. In total, he intervened in 24 episodes and his managed to become one of the most popular characters in the series.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.