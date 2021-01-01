The late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar recalled Irfan in a post shared on his Facebook page. He said he is finding it difficult to label 2020 as the worst year ever, because ‘you were still there.’ He wrote this for Irfan. She also shared some pictures of him.

Irfan died on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with a disease resembling a neuroendocrine tumor. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Irfan was one of the actors to win the hearts with his artistry.

Sutapa writes on Facebook, “It is very difficult for me to call 2020 the worst year, because ‘you’ were still with me that year. Last year on this day you were gardening sitting next to me. Not me. Know Irfan, how can I say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. ”

Babil also remembered Irfan. Sharing the photos with her mother Sutapa on Instagram, Babil wrote that they are entering the new year with the guidance of Irrfan. Babil and Ayan Irfan have two sons.

On this occasion, the fans sent a lot of love to Sutapa and Babil and said that we are all standing with you. Many people consoled both of them by commenting and tried to get them out of the misery of Irfan leaving.

Irrfan’s final film Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions will hit theaters next year. Earlier this week, Babil shared a motion poster of the film, presented as ‘a golden opportunity to see the magician on the big screen at the last moment’.

After Irrfan’s death, Sutapa issued a statement on behalf of the family, stating that it was no ‘personal loss’, as millions were unhappy with him. He said, “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss. This is the benefit of the things they taught us and now we will really start to implement and develop it. “