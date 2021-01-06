Highlights: Expected to start vaccination of corona vaccine in few days in the country

Guleria said- Antibody usually develops two weeks after the second dose

Vaccines introduced in India will prove to be as effective as vaccines developed in other countries.

new Delhi

Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, has given important information to the people regarding corona vaccination. Dr. Guleria has stated that it is important for an individual to take both doses of the vaccine to gain protection from Kovid-19 so that better immunity can be developed to prevent the epidemic. He said that antibodies usually develop in the body two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Senior expert of respiratory diseases Guleria also said that the vaccines introduced in India would be as effective as those developed in other countries. Kovid-19 vaccination program is expected to start in India in a few days. Meanwhile, Guleria said these things in the video uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health. In this video, he has answered some questions related to the vaccination campaign.

Center did not ban export of any corona vaccine: Union Health Secretary

The Health Ministry has said on Tuesday that it is ready to provide the Kovid-19 vaccine within ten days of getting the vaccine approved for emergency use but a final decision will be taken by the government. India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved in-country limited emergency use of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ produced by the Serum Institute of India and the India-developed vaccine ‘Kovaxin’.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference that health workers and frontline employees do not have to register themselves as their data is largely embedded in the Co-Win vaccine delivery management system. “Based on the ‘feedback’ of the rehearsal, the Health Ministry is ready to introduce the Kovid-19 vaccine within 10 days of the approval of emergency use,” he said.

Corona Vaccine News: Vaccination process to begin in next two weeks, know what the government has said

When asked a question on making the vaccine available (roll out), he said that the final decision will be taken by the government. Bhushan said that Co-Win is a ‘Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network System’ designed for India and the world, and whichever countries want to use it, the Indian government will actively help.

Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said that an environment of hope is emerging in India with the epidemic situation and the situation is continuously improving due to the decline in active cases and new death cases. Paul said, ‘Hopefully this trend will continue. As far as the new form of Corona virus has appeared in Britain, it has entered the country and 71 people have been isolated, which shows our ability in such scientific investigation. ‘

Corona Vaccine News: Clash Over Vaccine, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech Says – ‘We Are Together’

On approval of limited emergency use of the two vaccines by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Paul reiterated that all necessary scientific and statutory requirements have been met and regulatory norms have been followed in approving it. Giving data related to Kovid-19, Bhushan said that in the last five weeks, the number of people recovering has exceeded the new cases of infections that come out every day. Bhushan said that out of the active patients of Kovid-19 at present, 43.96 per cent are in health care centers while 56.04 per cent are in isolated houses.

Corona Vaccine News: Know the answers to all the questions related to Kovaxine and Kovishield here

Renu Swaroop, secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, said on Tuesday that studies on the vaccine’s effects and testing of new-form samples were underway, amid concerns over the new Korana virus in Britain. He said that the Indian SARS-Cove-2 Genomic Consortium has been launched to detect the status of the new form of the virus through genome sequencing and samples will be tested at some places where corona virus infection rate is very high. is more. “We are also trying to study the effect of these vaccines and to investigate the new form of corona virus found in Britain,” Renu told the press conference.

(With input from language)