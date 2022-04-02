She became famous as the zombie who tries to look like actress Angelina Jolie. What the Iranian girl Sahar Tabar really is like

Last winter, Sahar Tabar it became famous on the web due to the conditions in which it was reduced to look like Angelina Jolie. More than 50 interventions, to appear what today is defined by all the zombie Angelina.

The 20-year-old Iranian girl has become famous all over the world. After the great media hype, Sahar confessed to having falsified photos of herself. She underwent nose surgery, lip fillers and liposuction, but she used Photoshop and advanced makeup techniques to fake her. features on social networks.

He also wanted to point out that his goal was never to resemble to the world famous Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, but to create a form of personal expression.

Recently, the girl shared on Instagram the photos of her face without makeup and placed them side by side with those where everyone looks like a “dead body“. Today his account has more than 72,000 followers.

Many people have accused her of even having one undiagnosed mental illness. People who really believed that she had proposed to all those surgeries to look like the one you see in the photos.

The true face of Sahar Tabar

This is Photoshop, it’s makeup. Every time I post a photo, I paint my face more and more differently. A way to express myself, a kind of art. My fans know this is not my real face. For me, the most important thing in life is the approval of my family and God. It doesn’t bother me at all about other people.

Sahar for the first time has published a photo next to her real face and accompanied her with this sentence:

I’m so sexy and I know 😆👅👿🤟🤘 #angelinajolie.

Many fans of the girl have finally realized that maybe she is not a fool she has undergone more than 50 surgeries for look like a monsterbut that its appearance is only the result of a lot of makeup and Photoshop.