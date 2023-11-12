If you’re not entirely familiar with how classes work in formula racing, the lower the number, the faster the racing, with Formula 1 being the fastest of everyone. So what happens when you develop a futuristic motorsport so fast it makes F1 look like a barge competition? Then you call him F-Zero, of course.

The game F-Zero was one of the titles that was available and used immediately upon the introduction of the Super Nintendo, just like Super Mario Kart two years later, a technology called Mode 7. This caused a flat track to spin beneath your floating racer as if it were being tossed around by a pizza maker.

The result was a freakishly fast pseudo-3D racing game that melted brains when it arrived alongside Nintendo’s brand new 16-bit console. In a stroke of genius that we haven’t seen before, the paper manual that normally accompanied games at the time was replaced with a comic book that introduced the characters and story.

F-Zero isn’t even that unrealistic

That game was set quite presciently in the year 2560, in which bored multi-billionaires founded the jet-powered racing class F-Zero to entertain themselves. Considering the fact that multi-billionaires nowadays shoot themselves into space en masse to get their kicks, that doesn’t sound so unbelievable.

F-Zero had a number of successors, including X on the N64 and GX on the GameCube, but scandalously not a single new title has been released since 2004. Although things have been dormant for two decades, there is still a huge fan base waiting for Nintendo to finally revive this series.

In this day and age is the original Wipeout on the PlayStation is pretty much the only and therefore prevailing futuristic racing game, but it is important to know that Wipeout could only run because F-Zero crawled. Or at least hovered, so that Wipeout could float just a little faster…