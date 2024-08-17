Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 18:02

Silvio Santos died this Saturday, the 17th, at the age of 93, after a long dispute over 11,100 m² of land that was his property. The City of São Paulo reached an agreement this year for the construction of Bixiga Park in the city center.

City councilors are now discussing the name of the future park: some of them want to pay homage to the TV presenter; others want the park to be named after playwright José Celso Martinez Corrêa, who died last year.

Councilor Celso Giannazi (PSOL) presented an amendment with the proposal for the Rio Bixiga Municipal Park Zé Celso Martinez Corrêa, and councilor Xexéu Tripoli (União Brasil) suggested the Bixiga Park – José Celso Martinez Corrêa.

Councilors Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) and João Jorge (MDB) proposed the name Abravanel Park, in reference to the surname of Silvio Santos’ family. At the time, a direct tribute to the owner of SBT would not have been allowed, as such payments are prohibited in public spaces while the person is alive.

Zé Celso and Silvio Santos met a few times over the years. In 2004, Silvio Santos visited the theater during preparations for the production of the play Os Sertões. The most well-known meeting was in 2017, together with representatives of the administration of then-mayor João Doria and then-councilman Eduardo Suplicy.

The land is located in Bela Vista, near the headquarters of the Teatro Oficina, which has been demanding the creation of the park for 40 years, especially advocated by Zé Celso. Attempts to reach an agreement between the artist and the presenter have generated repercussions in recent years, but without a resolution.

For years, the playwright wrote manifesto texts, held meetings, interviews, artistic performances and public mobilizations against the construction of buildings around the Teatro Oficina, whose land belonged to Sisan Empreendimentos, part of the Silvio Santos Group.

In the space, the construction company has already proposed the construction of a shopping mall and a three-tower condominium, but these never got off the ground.

Last month, the City Hall, Uninove and the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) reached an agreement to advance payment – ​​of almost R$65 million – of the resources needed to expropriate the area in downtown São Paulo and purchase the land from the Silvio Santos Group.

In the bill to include Bixiga Park, the City Hall’s justification states that it encompasses a historic, diverse and unique neighborhood. It also states that the creation of the park comes from what it recognizes as a “popular struggle” by residents and visitors. There is no set date for the park’s inauguration.