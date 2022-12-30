Former player Pelé, who died on Thursday (29.Dec.2022) from colon cancer, starred in several advertising campaigns during his career, even as an athlete and even later, boasting the title of “soccer king”. Famous brands such as Louis Vitton, Pepsi and Emirates had commercials with the former Santos star.

During the period in which he headed the Sports portfolio, in the government of FHC (Fernando Henrique Cardoso), Pelé recorded a commercial singing the jingle “every kid in school”. The play was an initiative of the Ministry of Education to encourage children’s literacy.

In the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil, Pelé debuted an advertisement alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the airline Emirates. In 2019, the former player participated in a commercial with Kylian Mbappé for the Hublot watch brand.



Playback/YouTube Cristiano Ronaldo and Pelé in advertising



Disclosure/Hublot Pelé and Kylian Mbappé pose for the Hublot brand

Pelé participated in other commercials such as Atari (1978), Francisco Xavier Imóveis (1980), Casas Bahia (1992)Steel wool (1998) and from Nokia (1999 and 2000). O Power360 compiled sketches from the videos of advertising campaigns, posted on social networks.

Watch (7min24):