Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 12/28/2023 – 9:00

Although official metrics show an improvement in the job market and a drop in the basic interest rate (Selic), the retail sector shows low dynamism at the end of the year. Contrary to what retailers imagined, families are preferring to take advantage of their household budget to reduce debt and get out of default, instead of consuming, assesses the manager of the Monthly Trade Survey at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Cristiano Santos .

+CNC: retail sales are expected to have real growth of 1.5% in 2024

According to Ibevar – Fia Business School, the forecast is that expanded retail will grow by almost 5% in 2023, compared to the previous year. Restricted retail, on the other hand, should rise 1.74%, using the same comparison basis.

Even with the optimistic projection, experts consulted by This is Money listed a series of challenges that retail goes through. In addition to the financial difficulties faced by major players in this market, with record store closures, greater debt and falling profitability, record numbers of judicial recovery requests and stock problems, the sector has shown slowness in adapting to new consumer habits.

“In 2023, we see highly leveraged companies, strangled by rising interest rates, resulting in a liquidity constraint in the market. The dream of growth, driven by easy financing, gave way to frustration, forcing companies to seek money in the market without success”, explains retail specialist and CEO of Excellance, Max Mustrangi.

Still in his assessment, the number of requests for judicial recovery highlights the difficulties faced by retailers. In November this year, 162 companies filed for judicial recovery, according to data from Serasa Experian. The result is 51.4% higher than that of the same period in 2022. It is also the highest monthly number of orders in more than four years, since July 2019, when 176 companies filed for judicial recovery.

According to Mustrangi, between May 2022 and May 2023, the market recorded R$100 billion in debts incurred by companies, and there were record numbers of bankruptcy filings in the period.

Some cases that became well known to the general public and reinforce Mustrangi's narrative, which highlights the case of Lojas Americanas as the trigger for a significant portion of the crisis that retail is facing.

Emblematic retail cases in 2023

Americans: the physical and electronic retail giant filed for judicial recovery in January this year. In June, a report issued by the company itself pointed out billions of reais in fraud and improper entries. In November, the company laid off, in a period of one week, more than 5,500 employees. In its latest report, Americanas admitted that it still had R$21.1 billion in debt, not counting bank debt. By September 2023, the retailer had closed 95 stores. In December, the company achieved a majority to approve its judicial recovery.

123 miles: After the suspension of a series of pre-booked travel packages, 123 Miles requested, in August, a request for judicial recovery from the Court. In the same month, the company had already suspended its sales. In total, the travel agency has an estimated debt of R$2.4 billion. Among them, labor charges for 948 employees.

Starbucks: Operated in Brazil by SouthRock, Starbucks closed 43 operations, of the 187 stores that the coffee chain had in the country. In October, the company filed for judicial recovery, claiming to have more than R$1.8 billion in debt. According to the company, the pandemic, inflation and high interest rates worsened the operation of the business in Brazil. Entities representing Startbucks workers stated, in a report, that there are reports of mass layoffs. Just this month, the company lost R$12 billion in market value.

Nestlé buys Kopenhagen: In September, the Nestlé announced the purchase of the CRM Group, owner of the brands Kopenhagen, Kop Koffee and Brasil Cacau. The transaction is estimated at R$4 billion. For Mustrangi, the sale of Kopenhagen was an alternative to mitigate losses that the company had with accelerated expansion. In the case of Nestlé, the purchase should generate niche gain and market protection, despite having to assume the chocolate company's debts.

Closing of stores in the retail sector

Americanas: 95 stores between January and September 2023;

Polishop: 150 stores since 2020;

Marisa: 88 stores closed by July 2023;

Renner: 20 stores closed by the first quarter of 2023;

Riachuelo: closed the operation of one of the company's most traditional stores, in the Jardins region, in São Paulo;

Tok&Stok: closed 17 stores by June 2023;

Casas Bahia: restructuring plan announced the closure of 50 to 100 stores in 2023;

RiHappy: closing of 8 stores between January and August 2023.

According to IBGE, the volume sold by retail fell 0.3% from September to October 2023, in the seasonally adjusted series. There were losses in five of the eight activities surveyed.

Retail trends for 2024

For Mustrangi, from Excellance, analyzing companies' performance problems, the crisis in the retail sector is likely to increase, and highlights that the probability of several companies facing a more critical situation in 2024 is quite high.

“We will continue to observe, month after month, an increase in both the number and size of judicial recoveries. The market remains cautious regarding working capital financing, showing fear regarding financial deterioration, default and possible judicial recovery processes, fearing the loss of principal”, he adds.

On the other hand, there are also retail companies moving to face the crisis. Some of the main strategies for keeping the business efficient are paying attention to the consumer and their habits, profitability structures, relationships with the industry, business models and digital sales.

According to the CEO of Mob2Con, a data intelligence platform for retail operational efficiency, Carlos Wayand, the sector will face a huge challenge to be overcome, however, unlike Mustrangi, he believes in a more positive economic situation.

“Retail can be defined as a scale, where on one side we have the consumer, and on the other the supplier. What sustains the relationship is profitability, which is currently highly compromised. The big issue for 2024 will be to revisit the factors that constitute relationships and establish new paths that are safer and more sustainable for those involved, but mainly for retail itself”, he argues.

Wayand highlights other points for retailers to take into account:

Industry and retail relationship: The formalization of an environment that offers low prices, convenience and convenience for consumers depends, once and for all, on an improvement in the relationship between retail and industry. The relationship between retail and industry needs to have a more strategic tone. If they do not walk together in the same direction, the chance of both of them being harmed is great;

The formalization of an environment that offers low prices, convenience and convenience for consumers depends, once and for all, on an improvement in the relationship between retail and industry. The relationship between retail and industry needs to have a more strategic tone. If they do not walk together in the same direction, the chance of both of them being harmed is great; Technology: Today it is already positioned as a fundamental tool for constructing better-based analyzes in different scenarios. It will be through this that the sector will guarantee the necessary inputs to understand the best paths to adopt. However, having the data in hand is only part of solving the problem. What will be constructed from this information is what will truly determine whether, at the end of 2024, the brands' profitability will be expanded or not;

Today it is already positioned as a fundamental tool for constructing better-based analyzes in different scenarios. It will be through this that the sector will guarantee the necessary inputs to understand the best paths to adopt. However, having the data in hand is only part of solving the problem. What will be constructed from this information is what will truly determine whether, at the end of 2024, the brands' profitability will be expanded or not; Convenience: It is noticeable that the consumer is willing to pay a little more for the product in exchange for saving time. And convenience stores show it. They offer ease and agility. In this case, attention should be focused on stockouts, when the customer does not find the product they are looking for. In any case, the segment continues to grow exponentially;

It is noticeable that the consumer is willing to pay a little more for the product in exchange for saving time. And convenience stores show it. They offer ease and agility. In this case, attention should be focused on stockouts, when the customer does not find the product they are looking for. In any case, the segment continues to grow exponentially; Wholesalers: popular since the pre-pandemic period, despite showing a certain wear and tear on the market, wholesale products caught on. These are cheaper stores to operate, so much so that hypermarkets have become, in many cases, wholesalers. This segment should still perform well during a cycle, but will reach a limiting point.