The film 'Remember me' presents us with one of the most romantic love stories of the year in Peruvian cinema. The plot follows Xavier Miró and Soledad Quispe, students from the University of Lima and San Marcos, respectively, who reside in Miraflores and Los Olivos. Despite falling in love, they face difficulties due to society's prejudices and Xavier's racist family, who rejects Soledad for coming from a different social background.

The film was written and directed by Sebastián García, and premiered in 2022 at the Trujillo Film Festival, an important cinematographic event in which films from different provinces of the country are screened. Now, the film will make its grand debut on the big screen. When will the premiere be? Here we tell you.

When is the Peruvian film 'Remember me' released?

The Peruvian film 'Remember me' will hit national cinemas this February 14, 2024precisely on Valentine's Day.

““I would like people to go to the movies and come out in love, I want people to become aware of the other part of the country, to get closer to these two worlds that are fractured because we are all part of a single country,” commented the filmmaker Sebastián García to the local press, who gave the opportunity to star in this film to the young national actor Alec Chaparro (cousin of the actress Connie Chaparro), who has had appearances in episodes of 'The Rose of Guadalupe' in Mexico.

What is the Peruvian film 'Remember me' about?

The plot of 'Remember me' focuses on the love story between Xavier Miró, played by Alec Chaparro, who comes from a wealthy family thanks to his father, a renowned lawyer, and Soledad Quispe, played by Liz Navarro, a young woman. who resides with his grandparents in the district of Los Olivos. Xavier lives in Miraflores and, following his father's wishes, he studies Law at the University of Lima. On the other hand, Soledad is a student at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, with the aspiration of becoming an outstanding ballet dancer.

Soledad Quispe and Xavier Miró are the characters who bring 'Remember me' to life. Photo: Cinencuentro.

However, the relationship between the two is threatened by Xavier's father, who opposes his son maintaining a courtship with Soledad, due to social class differences and the fear that he will join someone outside his socioeconomic circle. .

Who are the protagonists of 'Remember me'?

Liz Navarro as Soledad Quispe

Alec Chaparro is Xavier Miró

Carlos Vertiz

Karin Morris

Roberto Bedolla

Techi Cornejo

