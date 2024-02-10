Republicans highlight the age of the US president; in February, Biden changed the names of the presidents of France and Egypt

US President Joe Biden committed 2 “stumbles” in February 2024. The first time, on February 4, called the president of FranceEmmanuel Macron, by the name of François Mitterand, French president who died in 1996. The 2nd time, on February 8, referred to the president of EgyptAbdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the “president of Mexico”. The 2 mistakes are included in a list of embarrassing moments for the Democrat. Remember the main ones:

On July 20, 2022, Biden said that “I have cancer” in the middle of a speech about the climate crisis in the State of Massachusetts. Shortly afterwards, questions like “the president announced that he has cancer?”, “it’s covid or cancer. Can he at least clarify this issue?”appeared on social media.

Tucker Carlson, host of Fox Newscommented on the episode on his program. “It's been a difficult week. On the 4th, it was cancer. On the 5th, coronavirus. Tomorrow will be monkeypox. If you or someone you know has had unprotected sex with Joe Biden recently, please seek medical attention. Only God knows what you might have contracted.”, he said.

After Biden's statement, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates stated on his Twitter profile that the American leader referred to the skin cancer he had a few years ago and was removed before he took office as president.

On September 28, 2022, Biden asked during a speech if Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was present. She had died 1 month earlier, in August.

On November 1, 2022, Biden says he spoke to who “invented” insulin, which was created by Frederick Banting and John James Richard, who died in 1941 and 1935, respectively. Biden was born in 1942.

On November 12, 2022, Biden called the country Cambodia Colombia during a conversation with leaders from the Asean bloc (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for his leadership of Colombia as Chairman of Asean”, Biden said. The country's Prime Minister, Hun Sen, was responsible for coordinating the meeting.

On March 21, 2023, the President of the United States was unable to pronounce the name of a new monument that was being created in the State of Nevada, called Avi Kwa Ame.

On July 12, 2023, Biden confused the names of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, while speaking during the NATO summit. Instead of saying Volodymyr Zelensky's name, the Democrat called the Ukrainian “Vladimir”named after the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

On November 20, 2023, U.S. President confused singers Taylor Swift and Britney Spears during the traditional ceremony of Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving) at the White House. At the time, he “forgave” 2 turkeys, called Liberty and Bell, and talked about the heat wave in Brazil.

According to North American tradition, animals “forgiven” by the president are spared from being served as a holiday meal. Turkey is the main Thanksgiving dish and there are “competition” for which animal will receive the presidential pardon.

“You could say that [conseguir o perdão] it was even harder than getting a ticket for the Renaissance tour [da cantora Beyoncé] or for Britney's tour. She’s in… it’s hot in Brazil right now.”, Biden said. The person who was in Brazil was Taylor Swift.

Republicans don't want Biden's re-election

Since the beginning of Biden's term, Republicans have used his mistakes to criticize him. In posts on social media, voters on the American right characterize the leader as “senile”, “confused” It is “demented”citing his age (81 years old) to reinforce his speech.

A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 77% of North Americans they think President Joe Biden is too old to govern the US for another 4 years. Of the total, 89% are Republicans and 69% are Democrats. The survey interviewed 1,165 adults living in the USA, from August 10 to 14, 2023. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

Case against Biden dropped

On February 8, 2024, Robert Hur, special prosecutor investigating Joe Biden, decided that there are no reasons to charge him criminally for handling classified material after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. According to Robert Hur, the 81-year-old Democrat has memory problems, which would make it difficult to convince the jury to find him guilty in the case.

In the released report, Hur says there is evidence that Biden, upon leaving the White House, shared sensitive materials, including secret documents on Afghanistan and notes from internal meetings. Read the complete (PDF – 48 MB, in English).

Biden would then have shared these files with a writer who helped him write his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad”launched in 2017, even though some of the content was known to be confidential.

However, in the document, Hur says that he decided to close the case after questioning the mental capacity of the current president. According to Hur, Biden would have a memory “significantly limited”.