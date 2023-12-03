Before streaming platforms will revolutionize the way we listen music, People who wanted to access the latest from their favorite artists had to acquire their recording material. Or, opt for a non-ideal solution: Ares, a file sharing tool that became famous for years.

Ares Galaxy was a software that allowed file sharing through the P2P program, or peer to peer, which went around the world because it allowed people to download the latest music and video content to their computers. The problem is that it was illegal.

In the first decade of the 2000s, this tool became very popular, not only for offering free content, but for its ease of use. In addition, it had a huge variety of files that could be downloaded easily and, depending on their size, quickly.

This is the story of Ares, the program that allowed you to download illegal content from the internet

The Xacata website, specialized in technologyrecounted the history of Ares and shared that the program was initially offered through the Gnutella network. But given its success, it opted for its own decentralized network and in 2015 its code was released and it became a software free, among other reasons to try to avoid accusations for Copyright.

Its great popularity not only led it to have millions of users who used the platform to download content, but, since it was a mostly illegal operation, it began to be filled with viruses and other risks.

The people who used Ares They had to be prepared to protect their computer even though at that time it was not so common for every home to have its own computer. Thus, many of the premises that rented them decided to prohibit their access and installation.

Ares is open source software

Although it may seem hard to believe, it still received a major update in 2017 and, in fact, it is still possible to download it, although of course you can no longer find the same number of files as in the past. And, in addition, care must be taken, as there are fake versions designed to infect devices with malware.