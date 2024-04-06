We talked about it recently and now we have confirmation. Sam Lake (stage name of Sami Antero Järvi) by Remedy will be present in a video game by Hideo Kojima.

We previously pointed you to a tweet from Lake that indicated he was having coffee with Kojima at Kojima Productions. This immediately led to the thought that the Finnish creative would appear in a Kojima video game. However, we did not have definitive confirmation.

Now, as you can see in the tweet above, Sam Lake confirms that it has been scanned to be part of a video game by Kojiam Production.