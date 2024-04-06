We talked about it recently and now we have confirmation. Sam Lake (stage name of Sami Antero Järvi) by Remedy will be present in a video game by Hideo Kojima.
We previously pointed you to a tweet from Lake that indicated he was having coffee with Kojima at Kojima Productions. This immediately led to the thought that the Finnish creative would appear in a Kojima video game. However, we did not have definitive confirmation.
Now, as you can see in the tweet above, Sam Lake confirms that it has been scanned to be part of a video game by Kojiam Production.
What is the video game in which Sam Lake will appear?
Lake's tweet does not indicate which game the man will appear in. Kojima is currently working on three projects: Death Stranding 2, OD (also known as Overdose), and Physint (the spiritual sequel to Metal Gear, for short).
The most credible solution is that Lake will appear in Death Stranding 2. In the first game there are already many other famous faces who appear as extras, specifically in the role of survivors who have to receive a package from the protagonist.
