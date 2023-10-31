Developer Remedy has shared more news about several of its upcoming releases.

In a new postthe developer stated that work on its sequel to 2019’s Control – which is aptly named Control 2 – continues in “the proof-of-concept” stage.

“The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we have seen good progress both in the designs and in the game build,” Remedy wrote, adding that it will “continue at this stage for the next few quarters.”

The developer said its focus will be on “proving the identified key elements.” It will then move on to the next stage of the game’s development, which will include bringing in more team members on board.

The Max Payne 1 and 2 remake, meanwhile, has now “progressed into the production readiness stage.” On this, Remedy said it has “gained clarity on the style and scope of the game.”

“We have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it,” the developer continued. “With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success.”

Another game to have moved on from the proof-of-concept stage is Condor. The studio’s upcoming co-op multiplayer game is now, much like the Max Payne remakes, in the “production readiness” stage. Remedy stated it is currently in a “better” position to deliver a multiplayer release that its community will be able to “engage with for years” to come.

Lastly, the studio also spoke more about Codename Vanguard, a project it has shared very little about publicly.

“We are defining the next stages of the project with our publishing partner,” Remedy wrote, stating it is hoping to complete its proof-of-concept state by the end of 2024.



Image credit: Remedy

These updates all come hot off the heels of Alan Wake 2’s release. The studio’s latest foray into the world of the troubled writer has two DLCs planned for release sometime next year, however Remedy has said that now the base game is out several members of its development team will be moving across to help on the aforementioned projects.

“Alan Wake 2 marks the first of many great new game launches enabled by our multi-project model, which we have built over the years,” Remedy wrote.

For more on the game, you can read Eurogamer’s Alan Wake 2 review here.