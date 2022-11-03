Although we have not seen anything new from Remedy Entertainment throughout 2022, this will change from next year, since we will have the launch of Alan Wake 2. Thus, developers have shared new information about the projects they are working onand that includes the sequel to the classic horror game.

Through a statement focused on its recent financial report, Remedy shared a series of additional details about the multiple projects they are working on. Although not much information was given about Alan Wake 2the development of the game is on the right trackand is still expected to be available sometime in 2023. Here’s what was said about it:

“Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage and the game will launch as planned in 2023. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the game is coming together on all fronts. User testing continues and feedback from user research has been encouraging. After seeing how the elements come together, I am confident that we will release a great game.”

Apart from this, it has been mentioned that the spin-offs of Control, as well as the collaboration with Tencent and the remakes of Max Payne 1 Y two They are on the right path, but it is still too early to promote substantial information about any of these projects. Although details were scarce, it was made clear that Remedy is confident in its products, and there are no material changes to production at this time.

Via: Remedy