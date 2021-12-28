Tencent will be responsible for bringing the title to Asian sectors and will create a mobile version.

Tencent has entered the video game market with force. This Chinese conglomerate has not only imitated the usual industry trend by buying from the studio behind Yooka-Laylee and the developers of Back 4 Blood, but has also created own initiatives like its Level Infinite brand. Now, Tencent returns to take over the news with a new strategy and reveals your association with Remedy, responsible for titles like Control or Alan Wake.

Tencent also acquires the rights to develop a mobile versionRemedy details the particularities of this agreement through a statement on its website, where we can read the degree of participation of Tencent. In this sense, the Chinese giant will collaborate in the distribution from the upcoming Remedy game, a cooperative multiplayer codenamed ‘Vanguard’, and will take care of taking it and locating it in various Asian sectors.

In addition, the agreement also explains that Tencent will participate in the development of this title through a co-financing with Remedy, something that also gives the conglomerate the opportunity to create a mobile version globally. Tencent will cover the development and distribution costs of this edition and, unsurprisingly, will keep all the profits it makes.

Not much is known about Vanguard beyond its initial proposal. According to the Remedy statement, said delivery is in proof of concept phase and its budget is reaching the same heights as any AAA adventure from the company. Therefore, we may not know more about this title for a few months, as Remedy is very focused on the development of Alan Wake 2. A game distributed by Epic games that recovers the original actors from the first installment and will become the most beautiful project in the history of Remedy.

