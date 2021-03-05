After the resounding critical and sales success harvested with Control, the Finnish study Remedy He is already focused on his next projects. And it is not a question of one or two new titles, because according to informs the Games Industry portal, Remedy is working on five games different. Some of them are already known and some clues have been made public of others, but those also responsible for Alan Wake or Quantum Break are maintaining a high degree of secrecy in their most ambitious projects. Today the aforementioned website has detailed how the different employees of the company have been distributed to give birth to up to five works.
According to this source, Remedy is currently divided into four different work teams. One of them, the main one, is working on the study’s next AAA project, which is not part of the commercial agreement with Epic Games (which did include Control). In addition, this group is also working on ports of Control to additional platforms that have not been disclosed. On the other hand we have the team of Vanguard, who is working on the game of the same name. This title will be a cooperative multiplayer that inaugurates a new IP and that is completely self-financed by Remedy herself.
We reached the team of Crossfire, which as its name suggests is developing CrossfireX and Crossfire HD, both published by Smilegate. Finally we have the team that is working on the titles that are part of the agreement with Epic. This group is working on two games that will share the universe, one AAA and one smaller. At the moment the identity of most of these projects is not known, nor when we will begin to know details about them, but it is interesting to be certain that a study of the stature of Remedy Entertainment has so many open fronts.
