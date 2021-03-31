Alan Wake is a franchise that despite having a single delivery behind it has consistently generated great expectation in the industry. The great work done by the folks at Remedy Entertainment with the title coming to Xbox 360 has sparked requests from countless fans for a sequel, and it looks like it could become a reality shortly.

Just as you have shared @Nibellion on Twitter, a rumor shared by Jeff Grubb, a journalist who has previously leaked several titles and even events, which ensures that Remedy is working on Alan Wake 2, and that this would be the title that the Finnish studio is making in collaboration with Epic Games.

Jeff Grubb says Remedy is working on Alan Wake 2

It is necessary to remember that a couple of weeks ago it was confirmed that Remedy is currently working on five games, and according to Grubb, one of these would be the sequel to Alan Wake. Specifically, it would be one of the projects that the studio currently has in agreement with Epic Games, which would take care of the entire financial part, thus exploiting the studio’s creative capacity to the maximum.

Could Alan Wake 2 be Remedy’s new game? We explain it to you

In addition to the title Remedy is working on is Alan Wake 2 It is something quite logical, especially after the famous writer was introduced in the Control universe, and that later we could see him with a greater prominence in the last DLC of the title, titled AWE.

As we always comment, this is still a mere rumor, so the information must be taken with some skepticism, although it is true that several of the Jeff Grubb leaks have ended up becoming reality.