06/29/2021 1:30 pm
After a long time of silence, we finally know what he is working on Remedy Entertainment. Through a press release, the developers of the award-winning Control have revealed that they signed an agreement with 505 Games for the publication and distribution of a spinoff multiplayer of the previously mentioned game.
At the time of writing, the project is codenamed ‘Project Condor‘and is scheduled to premiere in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Last generation platforms are not mentioned. Specifically, it will be an experience multiplayer for up to four players with a co-op approach, that is, it looks like it will only be PvE. Here we attach an image that seems to be from this project:
On the other hand, Mikael Kasurinen, director of Control, mentioned that the franchise is more than “just a name,” suggesting that they have plans to expand the IP with other types of collaborations, including what appears to be a sequel with a much higher budget.
“Control is more than just a location, character, or story. We have more. Something ambitious. We have already detailed the terms for high-level collaborations and further expand the franchise with a much higher budget Control game. ”
Unfortunately, they did not give a possible launch window for this multiplayer project.
Fountain: Remedy
