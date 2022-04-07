At the moment, Remedy It is already a well-known studio for giving us excellent games like Control and Alan Wake. Of course, his successful career began with Max Paynean action title with a lot of noir style and inspiration in the cinema of john woo. Which was so successful that it got a sequel just a couple of years later.

Twenty years have passed since we saw the first installment of Max Payne and is still considered an excellent shooter. Now a whole new generation can enjoy your story with updated graphics. Remedy He has just announced that he will make a remake of the first two titles of the franchise for current consoles.

Remedy will work with Rockstar Games to create remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2

Through a statement, Remedy announced that they have already started working on the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2. These will come in a single package and use the company’s graphics engine, known as Northlight. This is the same one with which they created their most recent titles: Quantum Break and Control.

These remakes of Max Payne will be done in conjunction with RockstarGames, who published the originals at the time. The studio behind Grand Theft Auto It will be the one who finances the project, which will have the production levels of a triple A game. It seems that it will be worth returning to the dark world of the detective.

At the moment the remakes are in an early stage of planning so it may be a long time before we get a glimpse. However, the publication of Remedy seems to indicate that the wait will be worth it. ‘We are very excited to be working with Rockstar Games once again to bring the story, action and atmosphere of Max Payne back to players in new ways.‘

if they didn’t play Max Payne 1 and 2 at the time, you can find them in the most recent consoles PlayStation and Xboxas well as in pc. They are titles that are very worthwhile, although in some aspects their age is already noticeable. You might want to give them a shot for comparison once these remakes arrive.

